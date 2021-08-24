Foreign UN personnel evacuate Afghanistan. Local workers say they have been left behind.

As the Taliban rose to power last week, Afghans working for the United Nations saw many of their foreign colleagues boarding planes to leave the country.

But their own increasingly desperate calls for help getting out – or at least for a safe place to stay if the Taliban target them for their work for an international organization – are being ignored, according to interviews and emails seen by BuzzFeed. News.

Angry current and former staff say the UN, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2002, does not appear to have a plan for its staff of thousands of Afghan nationals to leave the country and give them few alternatives apart from hiding in their homes while the activists can be looking for them.

In phone calls and texts, four Afghan nationals who work for the UN told BuzzFeed News that the UN had not offered them safe accommodation in Kabul, leaving some to seek refuge with relatives. They stressed that Afghan nationals who work for the UN take far greater risks in the country for less than their international colleagues’ pay, and that their work could put them at risk. Reuters reported Tuesday that Taliban fighters had ransacked several UN buildings since his astonishing rise to power last week.

“They are very, very visible in communities,” said a former UN international staff member who requested anonymity. “The Taliban know exactly who these people are. “

The UN did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary general, said in an August 18 press conference that the UN could not easily evacuate Afghan nationals from the country because it is “not a nation that issues visas”.

He added that the UN is doing its best for national staff and their families. “There are all kinds of administrative hurdles that need to be negotiated and discussed,” Dujarric said. “But the national staff are very much at the forefront of what we are trying to do every day.”

The organization Around 300 international staff and 3,000 Afghan national staff in Afghanistan, working for the United Nations mission in the country as well as for agencies such as the United Nations Development Program and UN Women. The organization said on Aug. 18 that around 100 of these international workers would be leaving temporarily for Kazakhstan.

The UN PassBlue focused information site reported Friday that Afghan nationals working for the organization felt “alone and petrified”. New details in this story of Afghan staffs begging unsuccessfully to hide from the Taliban – even as militants were heard in his neighborhood asking where he was – raise further questions as to his whereabouts. Whether the UN has adequately planned to protect local workers as the Taliban has stepped up its military offensive against the Afghan government from May.

“They have had months to prepare for this,” said the former international staff member.

An Afghan staff member, who works in the operations department of a United Nations agency, said he and his colleagues had repeatedly raised the issue of evacuations in the chat box of a Zoom meeting with colleagues and superiors last week, but had received no response. (BuzzFeed News is withholding the identifying details of the four Afghan personnel interviewed for this article to avoid endangering them.)

“They usually read the chat box,” he said. “This time they saw the discussions but tried to change the subject and finish everything.”

The staff member said he asked his superiors if the UN would help him and other Afghan staff with valid international visas. But he was told the organization could only try to get him out, forcing him to leave his wife and young child behind.

“How can that mean something?” he said. “How can I leave my family behind when I leave the country? It is not acceptable to me or to the national staff – it is against humanitarian values, it is against human values.

Other Afghan staff described similar meetings.

“They’re just playing a game with us. Every week there is a meeting where they say they are doing their best, ”said another Afghan staff member from the United Nations Development Project who works on gender equality. “What kind of essay is this? If small embassies can evacuate staff, why not the UN?

It is not known how many UN international staff have been moved out of Afghanistan, but all four staff told BuzzFeed News that high-level international staff have been evacuated and it appears that only Afghans remained.

Liam McDowall, spokesperson for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama), tell PassBlue that the UN was pushing other countries to support visa applications and temporary residence applications for Afghan personnel and their families.

Unama did not respond to calls or emails for this article.

Staff members interviewed by BuzzFeed News also said UN officials told them they were campaigning for visas so they could settle in other countries, but some said they thought it was too little, too late.

“Now is not the time for visas,” said an Afghan staff member who works with UNDP. “We have UN ID cards, they can chat with other countries to do an immediate evacuation.”

A UN worker who urged the UN to evacuate Afghan female workers for fear of Taliban abuse of women told BuzzFeed News that she called for help for Afghan employees at public meetings and through through local and global staff associations.

“No one overheard us,” she says. “No one is listening”

“They told us we had to ‘stay and deliver’,” she added, citing a UN slogan on her presence in Afghanistan.

The UN would have moved some of its Afghan staff in Kabul to reduce their risk, but did not place these people in safe places.

“They did not put them in a fortified compound, they were left to fend for themselves,” said the former international staff member, who had spoken directly with Afghan staff members.

The World Bank evacuated all of its staff based in Afghanistan, Reuters reported on August 20.

A group of United Nations staff unions and associations started a petition calling on the UN Secretary General to take “all necessary measures”, including evacuation, to protect staff. It had nearly 5,300 signatures on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are supposed to protect the human rights of all, and now we leave our own to fend for themselves,” said Arora Akanksha, a UN auditor campaigning to be the next secretary general. “Shame on the UN and its leaders.”

“All that ‘stay and deliver’ message that the UN is promoting, we should ask ourselves who is left? She added.

A Unama staff member who said he was hiding in a remote location told BuzzFeed News that Taliban militants were asking his neighbors where he was. He had worked on sensitive political projects, and he thinks he might be targeted.

“All the people here know that I work with Unama,” he said. “I am high level.”

He told BuzzFeed News he had asked his department to move him to a safer location where activists would have a harder time identifying him by speaking to residents, days before Kabul fell to the Taliban. Days later, after the militant group had already taken power, he received a response advising him to go into hiding at his home, according to emails he shared with BuzzFeed News.

“I’m like an inmate,” he said. “I can’t go out, I can’t see anyone. How long can I stay here like this?