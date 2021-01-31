Foreign troops will stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO sources – Times of India

Reuters file photo

ISLAMABAD: International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline under the Taliban insurgent deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials said, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding a complete withdrawal.

“There will be no full Allied withdrawal by the end of April,” one of the officials told Reuters.

“The conditions have not been met,” he said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “And with the new US administration there will be adjustments in policy, the feeling of hasty withdrawal that prevailed will be addressed and we could see a much more calculated exit strategy.”

The administration of then-President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban early last year calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops by May in exchange for insurgents respecting certain guarantees of security.

Trump hailed the deal – which did not include the Afghan government – as the end of two decades of war. He reduced US troops to 2,500 this month, the least since 2001.

Plans for what will happen after April are currently under consideration and will likely be the focus of a key NATO meeting in February, NATO sources said.

The positions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization become increasingly important after the alliance was dismissed by Trump, according to diplomats and experts.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September in Doha, but the violence remained high.

“No NATO ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, but we have made it clear that our presence is conditional,” NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said. “The Allies continue to assess the overall situation and to consult on the way forward.”

She said about 10,000 soldiers, including Americans, are in Afghanistan. Those levels are expected to stay roughly the same until after May, but the plan beyond that is unclear, the NATO source said.

Kabul and some foreign governments and agencies claim that the Taliban have failed to meet the conditions due to escalating violence and failure to sever ties with militant groups such as Al Qaeda, what the Taliban deny.

The administration of Joe Biden, which replaced Trump on January 20, has launched a review of his predecessor’s peace agreement.

A Pentagon spokesman said the Taliban had not honored their commitments, but Washington remained committed to the process and had not decided on future troop levels.

A State Department official said Biden was determined to responsibly end “Eternal Wars” … while protecting Americans from terrorist and other threats. ”

The Afghan presidential palace did not respond to a request for comment.

GROWING CONCERN

The Taliban have grown increasingly concerned in recent weeks that Washington might change aspects of the deal and keep troops in the country beyond May, two Taliban sources told Reuters.

“We have expressed our apprehensions, but they have assured us to honor and follow through on the Doha agreement. What is happening on the ground in Afghanistan shows something else. And that is why we have decided to send our delegations to take our allies in confidence, ”said a Taliban leader in Doha.

A Taliban delegation visited Iran and Russia this week, and the leader said they were contacting China.

Although informal meetings were held between negotiators in Doha, progress has stalled in recent weeks after a hiatus of almost a month, according to negotiators and diplomats.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters insurgents remain committed to the peace process.

“There is no doubt that if the Doha agreement is not implemented, there will be consequences, and the blame will be on that side which does not respect the agreement,” he said. “We also hope that NATO will think about ending this war and avoiding other excuses to prolong the war in Afghanistan.”

NATO and Washington will have a hard time getting the Taliban to agree to an extension beyond May.

If the situation remains unclear, the Taliban could multiply attacks, perhaps again against international forces, said Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Center for the Study of Armed Groups at British think tank ODI.

Lack of resolution “gives voice to spoilers inside the Taliban who never believed the United States would leave voluntarily, and who pushed for more attacks even after the US deal and the Taliban, ”she said.

A February 17-18 meeting of NATO defense ministers will provide an opportunity for a newly empowered NATO to determine how the process would be structured, said a source, a senior European diplomat.

“With the arrival of the new administration, there will be a more cooperative outcome, NATO countries will have a say.”