Foreign Minister Jaishankar talks by phone with his British counterpart | News from India – Times of India

Foreign Minister Jaishankar talks by phone with his British counterpart

NEW DELHI: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar Wednesday had a phone conversation with his British counterpart Dominic raab and discussed progress done on issues that were featured during their in-person discussions last month. The British Foreign Secretary visited India in December where the two sides agreed on key elements of an ambitious 10-year plan. roadmap to further expand ties, and also promised to strengthen strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Good conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. I thanked him for his good wishes on Republic Day. Encouraged by the progress on the issues that were discussed in December. I look forward to staying in contact” Jaishankar tweeted.

During their talks in December, the two sides recognized the importance of accelerating talks on a trade deal and concluding a comprehensive partnership agreement on migration and mobility that can facilitate the rapid movement of students and professionals in both ways.

“It has been a tremendous privilege and pleasure to visit India last month, and I am delighted to extend my best wishes to the people and government of India on Indian Republic Day,” Raab tweeted on Tuesday.




