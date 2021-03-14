Forces in eastern Libya say local IS militants captured

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – A strongman in the eastern Libyan army said he arrested a suspected local Islamic State top fighter on Sunday in a southwestern town known to be a militant hideout.

Mohammed Miloud was once an IS leader in the coastal city of Sirte, detained by the group before being ousted during a US-backed campaign in 2016, spokesman Ahmed al-Mosmari said. .

The militant leader has reportedly been implicated in several attacks on the country’s so-called oil crescent – whose ports and oil fields account for the lion’s share of Libya’s oil production and exports, he said.

He added that Miloud was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four Italian engineers in 2016. The Italians were later released after a ransom of four million euros was paid to the activists, he said.

The comments of Al-Mosmari, a spokesperson for the forces led by General Khalifa Hifter, could not be independently verified.

Libya has been in turmoil since a civil war in 2011 toppled longtime autocrat Moamer Kadhafi, who was later killed.

The chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising allowed ISIS and other extremist groups to gain a foothold, taking advantage of Libya’s remote areas near its borders.