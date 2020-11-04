Forced child marriage and conversion: public discussion and legal reforms demanded in Pakistan

Rita Raja, pictured here with her children, shows photos of her 13-year-old daughter allegedly abducted and forced to cover up her religion and marry her 44-year-old Muslim neighbor. Credit: Zofeen T. Ebrahim / IPS

KARACHI, Pakistan, November 4 (IPS) – October 13 started off like any other day at Lal House as Raja Lal and his wife Rita Raja left for work at 7:30 am. “I made the usual anda paratha (egg and flatbread) breakfast and told my elder to lock the door from the inside,” Raja, who works as an ayah in a school, told IPS. . Their 13-year-old daughter, the youngest of their four children, did not go to school that day because her school shoes no longer fit and her parents have not bought her a new pair yet. . They didn’t know that day was the start of a nightmare for House Lal. Their daughter was then “kidnapped, forcibly converted and married in one day,” Lal, a Christian, told IPS.

“My other two daughters saw them leave the house and thought she took the dog away around 9:00 am,” Raja said. “But when she still hadn’t come back an hour later, they got worried and called relatives. They looked everywhere and then called us.”

Lal went to the police to report his daughter’s disappearance. According to Raja, “they did nothing” and two days later they gave Lal the marriage certificate for his daughter.

In a video shared on social media, the teenager claimed she converted to Islam of her own free will and consented to marriage with her 44-year-old Muslim neighbor, Azhar Ali.

The forced conversion of young girls has been going on for decades, Safina Javed, vice-chair of Pakistan’s minority rights commission in Sindh, told IPS. “Each year, nearly a thousand young girls are forced or forcibly attracted to convert to Islam,” she said.

“Minorities feel very insecure because religious extremists have made these conversions their business and see it as a path to paradise,” she said.

Javed wants a law that can control this practice.

An anti-conversion law was first tabled in the Sindh Assembly in 2016 but was rejected. A second attempt at the same bill with amendments was introduced in 2019 after an increase in the conversion rate of Hindu girls in various districts of Sindh. He was rejected again.

Maliha Lari, a lawyer and human rights activist, told IPS that the bill had been “dropped” as parliamentarians began to receive threats and religious parties launched protests, pressuring the government to repeal it. They argued that the bill was against fundamental principles of Islam as there could be no age limit for converting to Islam.

Raja Lal and his wife Rita Raja say their 13-year-old daughter was abducted, forcibly converted and married in one day to her 44-year-old neighbor. The girl has been transferred to a women’s shelter in Karachi as her age is determined by a medical investigation, as documents have reportedly been submitted to the court indicating that she was 18.

Saroop Ijaz, senior lawyer for Human Rights Watch Asia, told IPS that societal attitudes and institutional responses and encouragement allowed the practice to continue with impunity.

“It’s an unfortunate mix of socio-economic marginalization, misogyny and religious intolerance. The victims are girls from poor households and conversion is in most cases followed by forced marriage to a man who has greater socio-economic power, ”he explained.

Lal took the case to the courts where his daughter and Azhar Ali were summoned. The judge accepted the young girl’s statement that she was 18 and had consented to the marriage. Documents were submitted to show she was 18 years old. The judge allowed the 13-year-old to leave with her husband.

“She is only 13 years old and we have given proof of that,” her mother said, claiming that the other party produced false documents in court. According to Sindh Child Marriage Restriction Act 2013, the marriage of any child under the age of eighteen is a criminal offense.

The case sparked a public outcry. As a result, forced to reconsider its decision, the court ordered the girl to be transferred to a women’s shelter in Karachi while her age was determined by a medical investigation.

Ijaz was not surprised by the initial court order allowing the girl to stay with her husband. “The response of the criminal justice system to the three levels of investigation, prosecution and adjudication oscillates between indifference and complicity,” he said, adding that it was this impunity that led to more cases.

Lal’s lawyer Jibran Nasir hoped for a more “proactive” approach from the court. “I hope that the evidence of the child’s age as it appears in his school records and, more importantly, with the government’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should be sufficient to prove his age.” , he told IPS. Determining that she is a minor will annul the marriage.

For Lari, “it’s black and white” and there are three laws under which plaintiffs can seek redress: abduction of children under the age of 14, child marriage and rape (if there has been sexual).

“Those involved should be charged with kidnapping if she was kidnapped or of inciting illicit sex,” she told IPS, adding: “The law states that the age of marriage is 18 years old and 13 years old; everyone involved should be punished. ”

“The court should declare that a minor cannot be considered to have changed religion and protection for the girl and a long term plan for where the child should be placed should be discussed and planned and revisited regularly” , Lari concluded.

However, Judge Majida Rizvi, a former Sindh High Court judge who now heads the Sindh Human Rights Commission, told IPS things are not that simple.

“we have two parallel laws, sharia and secular law, one authorizes marriage at 16 for girls or when she reaches puberty, the other at 18, there will always be a problem”, said Rizvi. In addition to that, she added, the constitution states that “all laws must comply with Sharia law.”

This is precisely why Ijaz hopes this case “will lead to an honest public conversation on the issue followed by comprehensive reform of the system.”

For that, he said, the government and the state apparatus must instill confidence in the victim to lead this battle. “In the past, high profile examples had to recede due to unequal power relations between victims and perpetrators,” he said.

Local rights activist Tahira Abdullah told IPS that the reason for the increased incidence of forced conversions of girls from minority communities was that the police and the judiciary were “neither sensitive enough nor courageous enough to resist the visible and invisible pressure exerted by the politico-religious groups. / gangs which perpetuate these crimes:.

“Thus, there is growing impunity against prosecution for the following multiple crimes against minority girls: kidnapping, forced conversion to Islam, false documents (e.g. birth certificates), forced marriage of a legal minor, usually with a much older Muslim, and most heinous of it, rape – under the false pretext of “marital sex”, “Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, many experts IPS spoke to believe this deal may not be done anytime soon. For now, her father finds comfort in the fact that his daughter is far from her captor.

“At least she’s safe,” Lal said, speaking to IPS inside the residential premises of Holy Trinity Cathedral, headquarters of the Church of Pakistan, where Pastor Ghazala Shafiq, the only ordained woman. pastor in Karachi, provided refuge to the Lals. “These people are powerful and we are poor, but we have received a lot of support from the church,” Raja said, looking around gratefully.

“The Azhar team came to us with up to 15-20 women accompanied by their men and asked for reconciliation,” Raja said. She added that they threatened the Lal family if they didn’t accept.

“They are certainly not safe there!” concluded Shafiq, who spent a night in the Lal house. “They continually received threats from the kidnappers.”