“I feel free when I am in nature. I haven’t spent a single day without abuse. People intimidated me, hurt me, betrayed me. I’ve always been strong, always. Some days some clients would take me to the jungle for sex and use me badly. I have no complaints from anyone. When I feel lonely, devastated, I come to this place. I come here to cry loudly. I cry the loudest cry. I feel free; I feel like I can live another day. – Bobita, a 21 year old trans woman. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sep 08 (IPS) – Abandoned by family and friends, transgender people in Bangladesh face widespread abuse on a daily basis. Existing and constantly increasing transphobia and homophobia in society are obstacles in the life of this group. The people featured here from the LGBTQ + community share a wide variety of stories.

The history of the photo “Forbidden love” seeks to uplift and celebrate love. It portrays the desire of the transgender community to live with and in love. The liveliness of their expressions, their enchanting bond with their partners, and their honesty – all of which made these photographs possible – act as a catalyst to destroy stereotypes.

This project is perhaps a way of exploring the infinite and beautiful gradient of the representation of love. It attempts to redefine love beyond gender identities and stigma through the true reflection of their personalities.

“Forbidden love” is a collaborative photo project with the LGBTQR + community in Bangladesh. They are fighting for their basic rights to live with and love their chosen partners and equal rights. Interviews with the LGBTQR + community were a source of material to recreate their memories and turn them into photo montages.

“I feel free when I am in nature. I haven’t spent a single day without abuse. People intimidated me, hurt me, betrayed me. I’ve always been strong, always. Some days some clients would take me to the jungle for sex and use me badly. I have no complaints from anyone. When I feel lonely, devastated, I come to this place. I come here to cry loudly. I cry the loudest cry. I feel free; I feel like I can live another day. – Bobita, a 21-year-old transwoman Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“It was love at first sight. We looked at each other and knew there was something. I have been hurt, betrayed, tortured in the past. For a trans woman, love is like poison, and it kills the heart. But my partner left his world for me. We’ve been together for a year now. I know there are days when he misses his family – who has stopped talking to him. He says that one day they will accept us. I hope for nothing. As long as we are together life is good. – Ash is an 18 year old trans woman who had to leave home at the age of nine due to humiliation social Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“Every day we are afraid of getting lost. Being a trans couple in a transphobic society is difficult. We can’t do simple things that a normal couple does. We have no connection with our biological families. Our families have abandoned us. For almost four years, we have been a couple. I feel fragile when I heard how many people are dying from the coronavirus (COVID-19). If something happens to my partner, I will not be able to bear the grief. – Sonia, a 28-year-old transgender woman living with her partner.Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“I learned to love myself in a difficult way. Every door I knocked on was closed to me once my identity was revealed. No one wanted me or accepted as a woman. When I left home, no one tried to stop me, no one chased me, and no one wanted me to come home. I was all alone in a city, and it was a strange feeling not to be wanted by anyone. Then I found my community, the people who are always by our side. They are like me, and they are my original home. But still, my heart bleeds when my past family asks me to come back to them – but as a man. I can’t betray myself ”, – Lara, a 23-year-old trans woman who works as a professional dancer.Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“Love is a disease. It almost killed me. After seven years of dating, my boyfriend disappeared, I looked everywhere for him, but he finally married another woman. He could have told me the truth. Love is not about stealing from someone. I was injured and about to kill myself. It wasn’t because of the betrayal but because of the feeling of being unwanted and unloved. I have met a lot of men since. But none of them won my heart. The door to my heart is now closed forever ”- Bristy, 25 year old transsexual. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“We want to spend our life together; we want to grow old together. Every time I look at his eyes, I know he’s home. Some days it’s hard, but when he hugs me tight, I feel like we live in Heaven and the outside world no longer exists. – Ash. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“When I was eleven, I took the longest train ride. I left home to save my parents from social embarrassment. I also left my longtime boyfriend. We haven’t spoken for eight years or more. A year ago I first called him during lockdown in 2020. He took my call and said, what dare I call him. So I blocked the number and never called back. I live my life, train and learn new skills every day. I love what I have become, a strong human being. I don’t want to cry anymore; there might not be a single drop left in my eyes to cry anything. Something great has long died in me. – Trisha, a trans woman with her new boyfriend. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“My husband said I was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. I trust him. Because he loves me deeply. His love changed my life, healed my wound and poured out my heart. Over the past four years we have built a beautiful house together. When he came to our guru to ask for my hand, my guru asked how long he would stay. He said until death and beyond. I never cried in front of him because he could never see me sad. I am a trans woman, I had a heartache and I was ridiculed, tortured and laughed at. It was his love that made me believe that I am also a human being. Last year my husband went to Kuwait. He wants to build our future; he doesn’t want me to work in a way that can humiliate me in any way. He brought me back to my guru and begged her to keep me safe until he returned. I didn’t know how good life could be until I met him. His father calls me and visits me with big fish. He calls me daughter-in-law. I experienced all the happiness that was reserved for me in this world. Now I want my husband to never come back to me. He should marry a normal girl and have a child of his own. I cannot deprive him more. I decided to leave. To let him enjoy the life that any normal man could live, without judgment, with a flock of small children and respect for society. The love I already have is enough to spend a lifetime. – Karishma, a 28 year old trans woman. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“It could be our last embrace, our last meeting. We may never see each other again. We live with this fear. My partner is leaving for the village. Her family asked her to move in with them. He has a wife and a child. I don’t want to hold it back. But I knew well, no matter how long he stays, he will miss me every time he breathes “- Sakira (25) and Robin (27), a trans couple in their last embrace. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“Sometimes I feel like a bird. My feathers fly in the air, so light they never touch the ground. Or is it my heart that looks like a bird? Yes, my heart moves from place to place, sometimes in transit from the present to the past. And I have no barriers to cross, nor did I have a home to choose. I only stay where my heart wants to belong. – Konok, a trans woman. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“For us, love is fleeting, temporal and complicated. Perhaps this is the fate of a transgender person. A lot of the girls in my group go wild to kill their hearts. I have been in love several times. It’s always new, it’s still precious, but it’s always transitory. And every time I lose someone I love, I have to accept it. You can never deny the harsh reality of a society where being a trans woman is seen as a curse in families. Although there are memories of love and agony that no one can erase, not even me, love is magic “- Lara, a 23 year old transsexual with her partner. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

“I grew up in terrible loneliness. I wanted to talk to someone, but no one was there to listen to me. It was about my body and my mind. So I left the house knowing full well that no one will come and take me back. So, I never lived a normal life. And love has always been a forbidden business for me. – Lara, a 23-year-old trans woman, and professional dancer. Dhaka, Bangladesh 2021 Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram