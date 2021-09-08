Forbidden love
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sep 08 (IPS) – Abandoned by family and friends, transgender people in Bangladesh face widespread abuse on a daily basis. Existing and constantly increasing transphobia and homophobia in society are obstacles in the life of this group. The people featured here from the LGBTQ + community share a wide variety of stories.
The history of the photo “Forbidden love” seeks to uplift and celebrate love. It portrays the desire of the transgender community to live with and in love. The liveliness of their expressions, their enchanting bond with their partners, and their honesty – all of which made these photographs possible – act as a catalyst to destroy stereotypes.
This project is perhaps a way of exploring the infinite and beautiful gradient of the representation of love. It attempts to redefine love beyond gender identities and stigma through the true reflection of their personalities.
“Forbidden love” is a collaborative photo project with the LGBTQR + community in Bangladesh. They are fighting for their basic rights to live with and love their chosen partners and equal rights. Interviews with the LGBTQR + community were a source of material to recreate their memories and turn them into photo montages.
