For small islands with high debt, building resilience is the best antidote

Small island countries take water in the form of a vicious debt trap that hurts their productivity and their ability to recover from disasters and other structural constraints. UNCTAD warns that the situation is unsustainable and requires urgent global attention.

Yasa was yet another major tropical storm that devastated an island nation in 2020. Likewise, the Atlantic Ocean region experienced its most active hurricane season on record.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) experience the highest frequency of natural disasters in the world, including hurricanes, cyclones and other severe storms that cause severe flooding and, in the worst case, loss of life. human lives, in housing and infrastructure.

In terms of economic impact, the most violent storm of all time, calculated on a per capita basis, hit Dominica in 2017, causing damage equivalent to 280% of the island’s GDP, according to the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT).

For small countries, the costs of reconstruction after a disaster can be exorbitant. On average, natural disasters cause damage equivalent to 2.1% of GDP each year in SIDS.

But they also face many other challenges, such as their small geographic size, remoteness from trading partners and international markets, as well as lack of creditors’ confidence and economic diversification that enhance their ability to recover from disasters.

“The international community must work hard to help small island countries build their resilience as the threat of destruction grows and the cost of seasonal storms becomes increasingly devastating for SIDS,” said Paul Akiwumi, director of the SIDS. UNCTAD for Africa and the least developed countries. “Future disasters could exacerbate humanitarian crises and harm economic recovery.”

UNCTAD’s special advisor on the blue economy, Dona Bertarelli, said connecting to the ocean was both an asset and a risk for SIDS on the front lines of climate change.

“Global development partners must work closely with national governments and the private sector to help small island countries build their multidimensional resilience to environmental and economic challenges,” she said.

Building resilience for a long-term recovery

Better access to financial support and better debt management in disasters is an essential part of a resilience toolkit.

A recent UNCTAD study on Debt Vulnerability finds that SIDS have chronic debt not only because of their vulnerability to disasters, but also because of many other structural issues. Disasters are not the only reason for their chronic debt.

“As disasters increase their burden, there are many pre-existing conditions that affect the debt situation in SIDS,” said Akiwumi, noting that the study confirms the weak statistical links between debt sustainability and debt sustainability. disasters alone.

“Before COVID-19, SIDS already faced significant constraints in mobilizing sufficient resources to build the productive resources and infrastructure necessary for their sustainability, in addition to financing the costs of disaster recovery,” Akiwumi added.

“If sufficient resources are not available, countries can find themselves in a trap where low economic activity and low competitiveness will make it difficult to repay external debt, jeopardizing a country’s eligibility for future loans. . “

UNCTAD also found that the main drivers of debt sustainability in small islands were per capita GDP, terms of trade and export diversification.

Stronger economic growth and diversified exports improve the ability of SIDS to manage and repay their debts in normal times, but become essential in the aftermath of shocks.

There is also a looming debt crisis in SIDS in the wake of COVID-19 as their fragile tourism dependent economies are crushed by travel restrictions. The International Monetary Fund is planning a 9% drop in real GDP of SIDS in 2020.

The severe deficits in tourism spending have led the IMF to anticipate a sharp increase in the current account deficit of SIDS to 12.1% of GDP in 2020.

The recovery will also be slow. Despite an expected gradual return of tourism activities, a current account deficit of -12.3% of GDP is forecast for 2021, which further weighs on the capacity of SIDS to service their external debt.

In 2018, the external debt-to-GDP ratio of SIDS ranged from 6% in Timor-Leste to 104% in Jamaica. The annual ratio of debt service to exports was also very uneven, ranging from less than 1% in Timor-Leste to 26% in Papua New Guinea.

Despite Grenada’s debt restructuring and concerted efforts to improve Sao Tome’s fiscal fundamentals, both countries were classified as being in external debt distress in August 2020.

While not all SIDS are heavily indebted, 17 of them are considered by the IMF to present a “high risk” of debt distress, which means that they would be unable to repay their loans.

Although some of the IMF’s emergency financing tools such as Containment and Disaster Relief Trust (CCRT) can provide significant debt relief, they require sufficient administrative capacity to measure and report the impact of disasters in order to prove that the eligibility criteria have been met.

This is not an easy task in some SIDS, where quantification of long-term or more complex disasters, such as drought, is compromised by weak administrative capacity.

the UNCTAD study identifies a range of policy options that could help SIDS overcome the challenges they face. This includes taking advantage of available international and multilateral emergency financing tools, as well as implementing innovative programs to attract the necessary income, while protecting countries’ precious resources.

Some innovative instruments, such as the hurricane clauses already included in the debt restructuring agreements in Grenada and Barbados, should be extended to other types of disasters going beyond severe storms, according to the study.

Multilateral cooperation to increase private insurance coverage against climate change can also support real resilience. For example, the InsuResilience Global Partnership created in 2017 aims to strengthen local capacities and resilience through climate and disaster risk financing and innovative insurance solutions.

The study indicates that access to the Green Climate Fund and other programs needs to be facilitated through closer collaboration between traditional and emerging donors in order to reduce transaction costs.

Technical assistance to national statistical offices is also needed to improve measurement of the impact of natural disasters on economic, social and environmental development.

“Previous approaches have mainly focused on ex post recovery and emergency funding, but ex ante funding should also be a priority for resilience building efforts,” Akiwumi added.

In addition, agreements between debtor and creditors to reduce a developing country’s outstanding debt or debt service in return for a commitment to protect nature, known as “debt-for-nature swaps” , could be extended to include building resilience to multiple disasters.

“For SIDS, urgent action is needed to protect lives and livelihoods,” Akiwumi said, warning that the world could see more climate refugees as a result. “It is in everyone’s interest to support SIDS now.”

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram