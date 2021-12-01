World
For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess up for auction – Times of India
ROME: A villa in the heart of Rome that features the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is under construction auction by court order after the restoration of the house by its last occupants: a princess born in Texas and her late husband, a member of one of the aristocratic families of Rome.
The Casino dell’Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, was built in 1570 and was in the The Ludovisi family since the early 1600s. After the death of Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2018, the villa was the subject of an inheritance dispute between the children of his first marriage and his third wife, Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi.
A judge recently ordered an auction of the villa, which is slated for Jan. 18, with an estimated value of 471 million euros ($ 533 million) and a starting bid set at 353 million euros ( $ 400 million).
Listing on Rome’s court auction site highlights its many attributes, although it notes that € 11 million ($ 12.5 million) in renovations will be needed to bring it up to current standards. . A “monumental property“on six levels, the list indicates that it is” among the most prestigious architectural and landscape beauties of pre-unification Rome “, with three garages, Caravaggio, two roof terraces and a” magnificent garden with tree species and tall trees, footpaths, stairs and rest areas. ”
The American princess, who was once married to former U.S. Congressman John Jenrette, Jr., cries as she has considered leaving her home for almost 20 years. When she married Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2009, the villa had fallen into disuse and her new husband only used it as an office.
“I started to really try to restore it as much as I could, within the limits of the means,” said Ms. Boncompagni Ludovisi during a tour of the property on Tuesday. “Really, you have to be a billionaire, not a millionaire. You have to be a billionaire if you have a house like this, a historic house, because you want to do everything right. You don’t want to be wrong.”
In 2010, the couple decided to open the villa to the public for tour groups and dinner parties to help fund further maintenance and renovations. In addition to the Caravaggio ceiling and the lush gardens outside, the 2,800 square meter (30,000 square feet) house next to the posh street of Via Veneto includes frescoes by Guercino. As Ms. Boncompagni Ludovisi likes to point out, it has also had a long line of visitors over the centuries, including British-American author Henry James and Russian composer Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky.
“After a while you might think you get used to it. But I never did,” she said.
Caravaggio was commissioned in 1597 by a diplomat and patron who asked the young painter to decorate the ceiling of a small room he used as an alchemy workshop. The 2.75-meter (nine-foot) wide mural, which depicts Jupiter, Pluto, and Neptune, is unusual: it is not a fresco, but rather an oil on plaster, and represents the only ceiling mural that Caravaggio carried out.
“It is a rare image on the one hand, and on the other hand of great value, because it is by an exceptional artist,” said Claudio Strinati, art historian and Caravaggio expert. “The choice of the oil on wall technique probably stems from the fact that Caravaggio did not technically know how to paint the frescoes.”
Mrs Boncompagni Ludovisi hopes that the Italian government will eventually acquire the villa so that it can remain in the public domain. As a historic site protected by the Ministry of Culture, Italy can try to compete with the highest bid in the action.
For now, she is enjoying her last moments with the treasures.
“Sometimes I go up there and take my yoga mat and do my yoga under Caravaggio, because it’s very relaxing,” she said. “And now, knowing that I will be leaving, I guess when this auction takes place, I cherish every moment. I cherish every moment, every memory.”
