For sale in Oklahoma: a large stock of hydroxychloroquine.
The Oklahoma Department of Health is still trying to offload a stock of hydroxychloroquine – an antimalarial presented by former President Trump as a “miracle” cure for Covid-19 despite the lack of evidence that it effectively treats the disease – which he bought for $ 2 million last spring.
Mike Hunter, the state attorney general, has been tasked with helping the Department of Health resell the drug, Alex Gerszewski, a spokesperson for Mr Hunter, said on Tuesday.
The state is trying to resell the stock to the company it bought it from, FFF Enterprises, a California-based health care distributor, or find another buyer, Gerszewski said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Oklahoma has been trying to offload the stock for months. In July, the state health department Told News 9, a local television station, that she was “working to sell it.”
A spokesperson for the health department confirmed on Tuesday that the stock was still in the department’s possession, but referred questions about the attempted return to the attorney general’s office.
Early and apparently promising results, supported by political pressure, urged the Food and Drug Administration to grant hydroxychloroquine emergency clearance for use in patients very ill with Covid-19. Follow-up studies, however, have shown that the drug did not speed recovery or prevent healthy people from contracting the coronavirus or progressing to serious illness.
FDA revoked his emergency approval in June. the the agency is now warning that hydroxychloroquine can cause dangerous abnormal heart rhythms in patients with coronavirus.
In April, Mr. Trump said he would place millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine in federal stockpile for use on Covid-19 patients. In May, he said he had taken it himself, even though he was not infected with the coronavirus.
When Mr. Trump contracted the virus in October, he was given a cocktail of antibodies and the antiviral drug, remdesivir. Hydroxychloroquine has not been mentioned as part of its treatment.
Source link