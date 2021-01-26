For sale in Oklahoma: a large stock of hydroxychloroquine.

The Oklahoma Department of Health is still trying to offload a stock of hydroxychloroquine – an antimalarial presented by former President Trump as a “miracle” cure for Covid-19 despite the lack of evidence that it effectively treats the disease – which he bought for $ 2 million last spring.

Mike Hunter, the state attorney general, has been tasked with helping the Department of Health resell the drug, Alex Gerszewski, a spokesperson for Mr Hunter, said on Tuesday.

The state is trying to resell the stock to the company it bought it from, FFF Enterprises, a California-based health care distributor, or find another buyer, Gerszewski said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oklahoma has been trying to offload the stock for months. In July, the state health department Told News 9, a local television station, that she was “working to sell it.”