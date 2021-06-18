For people with disabilities, COVID-19 exposes weaknesses in social safety nets

Leg prosthesis fitting at the office of the National Council of Saint Lucia for and for people with disabilities – the leading prosthetic manufacturing center in the Eastern Caribbean Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, June 18 (IPS) – People with disabilities have been particularly affected by the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 control efforts.

At the onset of the pandemic, closures, curfews, transportation disruptions, and tourism shutdown blew up economies. In the Caribbean, people with disabilities have started to experience serious delays in providing public support and helping people with disabilities.

“These were relatively small amounts that many people with disabilities rely on for food and other essential supplies, so if it was delayed, imagine the great pressure and hardship this placed on people. It has proven that if in times of crisis our social safety nets cannot work, there is a lot of work to be done, ”President of the National Council of and for the Disabled of Saint Lucia, Merphilus, told IPS. James.

James, who is also president of Disabled People’s International North America and the Caribbean, is also calling for a review of public assistance to people with disabilities.

“Most of our members depend on these payments, which in most cases do not reflect the current cost of living,” he said, noting that the United Nations Social Policy Note on the Inclusive Response of Persons with Disabilities to COVID-19 recommends the advance payment of public assistance grants, to ensure that people with disabilities have time to obtain food and other supplies.

“It is inexcusable to have delays in paying public assistance allowances at times like these.”

Governments were able to streamline the payment process and for countries like Saint Lucia, donations were received from church groups, supermarket chains and the National Emergency Management Organization.

UN officials say lessons like these underscore the importance of protecting people with disabilities in emergencies.

The 14th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities took place over three days this week, guided by the theme “Building Back Better: Response and Recovery to COVID-19; Respond to needs, realize rights and address socio-economic impacts on people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities are among those most affected by the pandemic, with disproportionate loss of life and an impact on health as well as on livelihoods,” said Ilze Brands Kehris, Under-Secretary-General for Human Rights. ‘man.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with the support of the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN Women, recently undertook a series of case studies on social impact. economic impact of COVID-19.

The results have been described as “disheartening”.

“Once again, studies show that people with disabilities are being left behind. Whether in terms of equal access to health care, social protection, data collection, participation, information and international response, or in terms of the situation of people living in an institutionalized environment, ”said the Assistant Secretary-General.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than a billion people live with some form of disability.

UN officials said this week that COVID-19 has shown the rest of the world what people with disabilities know all too well: isolation, mobility restrictions and difficulties accessing basic services. They hope that this shared experience has taught important lessons about the impact of exclusion from community life.

One of the areas that officials say urgently needs reform is access to employment.

The International Labor Organization, in a historical report, calculated “the price of excluding disabled people from the workplace”. Its researchers concluded that countries lose between three and seven percent of gross domestic product when they omit this pillar of workplace integration.

James hopes employers will heed the lessons of the pandemic on distance education and work.

“If we are to empower our employees, we need to provide them with portable and credible certification through education, so that they are more marketable and can earn meaningful income. This requires governments to invest in a more reliable and affordable internet in small island countries like Saint Lucia. This is crucial. We have the right to information, ”he said.

“Ensuring that there are more jobs for people with disabilities is just good business. It’s good for the economy and COVID-19 has proven how easy it is for people to work from home and be extremely productive. “

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was adopted by the General Assembly in 2006. It covers a range of issues, including access to buildings, education and health. It also deals with stigma and discrimination.

Earlier this year, the WHO adopted landmark resolution on disability which pledged to produce a report on the highest possible standard of health for people with disabilities by the end of 2022.

One of the key messages from this week’s meetings is the need to frankly assess how people with disabilities have been treated and impacted during a public health crisis. Panelists stressed the need to applaud what went well and address issues such as people with disabilities appearing to be ulterior motives, delayed but urgent financial and other support, as well as the impacts of isolation. prolonged and increased.

“It’s crucial that we not only fix what was broken, but take an innovative approach to truly implementing pioneering suggestions. COVID-19 has proven that we need to create systems that are not so fragile if we are to cope well with such pandemics in the future, ”said James.