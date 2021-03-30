For many students, the pandemic life is disappointing. For others, it is a financial crisis.

Colleges across the country are struggling under the shadow of the coronavirus, facing declining enrollment and major budget cuts. And students mourned the loss of the traditional college experience, grappling with the disruption of campus closures and many classes coming online.

But while the effect of the pandemic on ordinary university life has been widely reported, a new survey took a closer look at the profound effect it had on students most at risk. Many, he found, have faced challenges just to make ends meet, with nearly three in five struggling to access shelter and food.

The survey of 195,000 students, released Wednesday by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University, found that many are hard to pay for even the most basic necessities.

“There are far too many students who have food and accommodation problems and they are unlikely to succeed,” said the centre’s founding director Sara Goldrick-Rab, professor of sociology and medicine at Temple.