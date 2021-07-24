For Kenya, electoral reform is a matter of life and death

Kenya received a wake-up call last week. A hotly contested by-election pitting candidates sponsored by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ex-deputy, William Ruto, respectively, has been marred by various allegations of irregularities: from vote buying to state interference and the way. by the misconduct of election officials.

In the past, such abuses have resulted in significant and even apocalyptic loss of life. Although this time around there was little violence, the chaotic competition – which was seen by many as a prelude to next year’s general election – has highlighted endemic problems within the electoral system that could be catastrophic. if they are not resolved.

Demands for electoral system reforms have been a constant feature of every electoral cycle in Kenya since the reintroduction of multiparty politics 30 years ago.

The scenario looks like this: As the general election approaches, the opposition’s demands for changes to level the playing field are rejected by those in power. After a season of fierce clashes between police and reform activists – in the last cycle these have been dubbed Maandamano (protest) on Mondays after weekly protests called by the opposition – politicians concoct a slew of “reforms minimum ”last minute. .

These changes, however, do little to bolster the credibility of the ensuing ballot or prevent conflict. In their wake, the traumatized country is denying politics and burying unresolved issues, only to raise their spirits and haunt the next electoral cycle.

For a moment, the unprecedented scale of the bloodshed that accompanied the 2007 election shocked the nation out of complacency. With international mediators, led by the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, vowing that there would be no return to the “status quo ante”, Kenyans have set up a series of commissions to consider the root causes of cycles of violence, including one led by the respected former South African judge, Judge Johann Kriegler.

However, the moment soon passed. More than a decade later, many of the safeguards recommended by the commission have still not been implemented.

Controversies over recent elections highlight the fact that the current system fails to meet the constitutional requirement that elections be simple, verifiable and transparent and that even where laws exist, they are systematically ignored with impunity.

A good example is the August 2017 presidential election, which was canceled in part because a majority of Supreme Court justices agreed that the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body responsible for to organize the ballot, behaved as if the constitution and the legislation “did not exist”.

The protagonists of this election, President Uhuru Kenyatta, re-elected a month later in a repeated dubious election, and his former rival, Raila Odinga, who boycotted the second ballot and instead was sworn in as “President of the People Have since joined forces, vowing to end the specter of violent and confrontational elections.

Yet they did not seek to do so by implementing the recommendations of the Kriegler Commission. Rather, they have attempted to impose their own agenda on Kenyans by amending the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), an effort now interrupted by the courts to threaten the basic structure of supreme law.

The truth is, common sense changes to the constitution and laws are needed if Kenya is to protect its elections. But that’s not what Kenyatta and Odinga are looking for. For example, under current law, any challenge to the presidential election must be filed within one week, and can only be decided by the Supreme Court, which only has two weeks to hear it. and rule it.

In 2013, when Odinga first contested Kenyatta’s election as president, much of the 14-day limit was consumed by suing the IEBC to obtain the documents he needed to make his case. At the time he introduced it, the court essentially denied him a hearing, ruling that there was not enough time for Kenyatta’s lawyers to respond to the 900-page trial and for the judges to render a decision. thoughtful.

To date, parliament has yet to pass a law requiring the IEBC to quickly and freely obtain these documents upon request, while the BBI also fails to include a proposal to increase the time that the court would have. to deal with, which the former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga said was necessary.

It is clear that the political class in Kenya is not particularly interested in free and fair elections that reflect and safeguard the will of the voters. What they want are elections they can manipulate. Sadly, many see electoral reform as a way to improve their ability to steal elections while denying the same to their opponents.

For the rest of Kenya, however, electoral reform is a matter of life and death. It may already be too late to make comprehensive reforms ahead of the 2022 election, given that the Kriegler commission recommended that any changes be in place at least two years before the poll. However, it’s time to wake up from sleep, fix what can be fixed, and decide not to go back to sleep.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.