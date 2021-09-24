For Britons like me, British citizenship comes with conditions

Of all the racist slurs I had to endure in the streets of London as a child of a minority background, the one that perhaps touched me the most was the derogatory commandment: “Go back to where you came from.” . “

The absurdity of this statement has not escaped me, considering that I was born and raised in the city. Nonetheless, it instilled in me an undeniable sense of “otherness” that sometimes resurfaces to this day despite my best efforts to get rid of it.

Now, many years later, what was then a form of throwaway ground-level antagonism seems to have become an official government position.

Shamima Begum’s cancellation of British citizenship in 2019 made it clear: just as some of George Orwell’s characters in Animal Farm were more equal than others, in the eyes of the state, some Britons are more British than others.

Under international law, revocation of citizenship is only allowed if it does not leave an individual stateless. Shamima, who left her east London home for Syria in 2015 at the age of 15, never had a second citizenship, and thus the decision to revoke her British citizenship – and leave her stateless – was unquestionably illegal.

Then Home Secretary Sajid Javid – who, ironically, himself is of immigrant background – attempted to legitimize this decision by highlighting Shamima’s Bangladeshi heritage and claiming that she could simply return to the country. country of origin of his parents.

Javid made this claim knowing that Shamima never set foot in the country and at no time possessed a Bangladeshi passport. He tried to shake his hand, although the country’s foreign ministry made it clear that Shamima “is not a Bangladeshi citizen.” She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual citizenship with Bangladesh… There is no question that she will be allowed to enter Bangladesh.

Javid also tried to defend his controversial decision by citing unspecified “security concerns”. Given that Shamima would undoubtedly have been subjected to the tightest restrictions as soon as she set foot in Britain, it’s hard to see what kind of security risk she could have posed to her country. Hundreds of former fighters and supporters of ISIL (ISIL) have returned to the UK in recent years. Presumably, whatever measures were in place to keep them in line, they would have applied to Shamima as well.

The wider implication of Javid’s decision is that for anyone with an immigrant background – and let’s be honest here, much of that would apply to people of color – there are some strings attached to being British. These conditions can only manifest themselves in extreme circumstances – in the case of Shamima’s accusations of joining a “terrorist organization” – but they are conditions nonetheless.

Now, some may refer to the case of Jack Letts or “Jihadi Jack” to refute this argument. That is, those who have even heard of him, given the little media coverage he receives in relation to Shamima. As a reminder, Jack is an Oxford-born, middle-class white Muslim who traveled to Syria and is accused of joining ISIS. He has never held a British passport, but qualifies for Canadian citizenship through his father. Javid stripped him of his British nationality at the end of 2019.

At first glance, the cases of Shamima and Jack seem very similar. But a look at the timeline of events raises some interesting questions. Jack visited Syria in 2014, a year before Shamima. Shamima’s citizenship was revoked just one day after the first television interview she gave in a Syrian refugee camp, in February 2019. Jack’s was kidnapped six months later. One could therefore be forgiven for having concluded that the action against Jack had as much to do with a hasty demonstration of consistency as anything else; almost like it was an afterthought. If Javid could make a quick decision about Shamima, why couldn’t he do the same for Jack?

Chris Daw, a UK-based lawyer and author of Justice on Trial, said he believed the ruling against Shamima was driven by public fury over her interview, in which she seemed unrepentant for her actions.

“The reality here is that it was a political decision by Sajid Javid,” he said. “It was made to try to court public opinion. But this kind of populist approach, where the decision is not made on the basis of any basic principle of fairness, or even an idea of ​​the racist nature of the decision-making, is very problematic. This reveals that these politicians are only interested in looking good in the press, getting positive media coverage, and getting people banging the tables in pubs across the country. “

But these are not whispers simply confined to the dusty drinking troughs of small British towns. The toxic judgments directed against Shamima have come from all levels of British society and beyond, including educated city dwellers and even the highest institutions of the state, much of it in mainstream and social media. It’s a judgment that seems almost unanimous in its ferocity, with an alarming number of people sharing the sentiments of British journalist Piers Morgan when he tweeted that Shamima should “rot in hell”.

In the media circus that engulfs Shamima, it seems there is little room to consider that in the eyes of the law, she was a minor victim of online grooming and, as such, may have had little influence over its actions.

“A 15-year-old who is cared for online deserves our protection,” said Daw, “and the fact that she was so well prepared and handled to go to a war zone and have multiple children at a very young age. age who tragically passed away is making her plight worse. She is clearly a victim of human trafficking of the most extraordinary and the worst of kinds and we should do all we can to bring her home and support her. “

The public reaction to Shamima’s experience is remarkable in contrast to the collective outpouring of sympathy for the other teenage grooming victims. What, one wonders, could be the reason for this?

“It’s only because she has brown skin and long family ties to Bangladesh, a country she hasn’t even visited, that Shamima is treated any differently,” Daw observed. “A 15 year old girl who has Bengali origins should be treated exactly the same as any other girl born in England. “

“Around the whole issue of grooming gangs, white girls have been at the forefront as victims, but there is no discussion of brunette girls who have also been victims,” British social commentator Sunny said. Hundal. “I think there is definitely an element of racism in there. “

But Hundal also accepts that any sympathy for Shamima was overshadowed by his provocative and unapologetic demeanor during his first interview.

“I don’t believe that Shamima’s story is a blatant case of Islamophobia or racism,” he said. “We are talking about a terrorist group which at the time was the biggest story in the world. Initially, Shamima appeared to be quite without excuse. She seemed adamant that she hadn’t made a mistake in joining ISIS. She has changed her story over time, so you can understand the controversy over whether you view her as a victim or an abuser. “

Indeed, few have not been dismayed by Shamima’s unrepentant claims about the atrocities committed by ISIS, which include numerous deadly attacks across the world as well as countless beheadings.

But to suggest that Shamima nonetheless deserves due legal process does not disparage the victims of these attacks. Acknowledging that Shamima was trafficked and lost three children at the age of 22 does not absolve him of his alleged crimes.

As a TV correspondent, I covered the war extensively from inside Syria. I saw the suffering that people had endured there at the hands of armed groups such as ISIS, not to mention the regime of Bashar al-Assad itself. I have witnessed the remnants of pain etched on their faces, the kind of sorrow that permeates the very heart of every being who has endured the torture, terror and death of loved ones.

That is why it is imperative that as a global community we recognize their suffering, as well as those of those affected by the ISIL terrorist attacks in the UK and elsewhere in the world. They all deserve justice and few would disagree that the perpetrators of these attacks should be held accountable. If these perpetrators are minors, they too must assume criminal responsibility within the framework of a legal framework adapted to their status.

But to deprive Shamima of her unceremonious citizenship, deny her a fair trial and subject her to relentless and venomous verbal abuse is to diminish our own humanity. It is about flouting the societal structures that distinguish a civilized society from the barbaric anarchy in which groups such as ISIL thrive.

In 1993, two young British boys were accused of torturing and murdering a two-year-old boy named Jamie Bulger. Their actions sent shockwaves across the country. Still, the two boys were given a fair trial and justice was subsequently served. What logical reason is there that Shamima does not have access to the same process?

In a recent TV interview, Sajid Javid said he saw damning information about Shamima’s activities in Syria. If so, he should provide the evidence to the courts rather than blithely informing us that he knows something we don’t know, all the while nudging and winking like a sneaky vigilante.

Like Shamima, I too am of Bangladeshi origin. Just as I can’t “go back to where I came from”, neither can she. Great Britain is where we belong. We have nowhere else to go. But his treatment has taught me that I too am subject to conditions that other Brits are not. It is only when Shamima’s citizenship is restored that our faith in the land of our birth will be restored.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.