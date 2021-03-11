For a second St. Patrick’s Day without parades, some places find other ways to celebrate.
The pandemic in the United States, which is now over a year old, is starting to cross some calendar milestones for the second time, including the St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country. The sudden cancellation of parades last year was one of the first big signs of the pandemic’s disruption to normal life in the United States.
Although many states and cities have tentatively eased various Covid restrictions in recent times, most places have not paved the way for a resumption of parades, which may be among the most ruthlessly effective types of events.
Thus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Chicago was canceled again; the parade in Boston canceled again; that of Philadelphia, canceled again. The parade in New York, with the intention of retaining its distinction as the oldest uninterrupted St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world, will once again be largely ceremonial and very low-key, with a small group walking Fifth Avenue at an unexpected very early in the morning – that is, if the city and state approve to do anything.
Some places give a twist to commemorations. The 37th Annual St. James Parade on Long Island is now will be detained in a car; that of Hilton Head, SC, is move towards water; and the one in Pittsburgh is switch to fall (may be). A Celtic rock concert at the drive-in is planned for Dublin, California; a 5K virtual run in Naperville, Illinois; and a day of green beer in plastic cups delivered by waiters masked between plexiglass screens at McGillin Olde Ale House in Philadelphia.
Last year, Chicago bars in New Orleans was crowded the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day despite the cancellation of local parades, giving rise to stern warnings mayors and governors. This year, officials are imploring people to stay at home, or at least to be vigilant when they are away.
“We’re not at the point where we can start hosting big St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, told reporters at a recent briefing.
Yet not everyone is resigned to staying low for another year.
In the town of Erin, Wisconsin, with a population of around 3,800, the short-term cancellation of last year’s 40th parade broke hearts: floats had already been prepared and the kings and queens of the parade were to appear. This year, local leaders and volunteers are determined to do everything possible to make a parade.
“We decided at the end of January,” said Dennis Kenealy, a retired lawyer who is chairman of city council. “If we can’t put all the health precautions together, we would cancel it anyway. But let’s go and try.
Mr. Kenealy listed the reasons why the organizers felt comfortable moving forward: The parade takes place outdoors, along a stretch of highway; spectators can line up to watch from their cars; a Wednesday morning parade is likely to attract fewer people than in past years; and Wisconsin is currently doing better than most countries, both in the percentage of people fully vaccinated and the rate of new reported cases. A statewide mask mandate remains in effect.
Still, Mr Kenealy said he hoped holding one of the very few St. Patrick’s Day parades this year wouldn’t make Erin a magnet for large crowds from out of town.
“I hope not too many people will show up for this reason,” Mr. Kenealy said. “I mean, we’re pretty far here. And we don’t offer much, nothing you can’t see elsewhere.
