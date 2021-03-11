For a second St. Patrick’s Day without parades, some places find other ways to celebrate.

Last year, Chicago bars in New Orleans was crowded the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day despite the cancellation of local parades, giving rise to stern warnings mayors and governors. This year, officials are imploring people to stay at home, or at least to be vigilant when they are away.

“We’re not at the point where we can start hosting big St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, told reporters at a recent briefing.

Update March 11, 2021, 4:04 p.m. ET

Yet not everyone is resigned to staying low for another year.

In the town of Erin, Wisconsin, with a population of around 3,800, the short-term cancellation of last year’s 40th parade broke hearts: floats had already been prepared and the kings and queens of the parade were to appear. This year, local leaders and volunteers are determined to do everything possible to make a parade.

“We decided at the end of January,” said Dennis Kenealy, a retired lawyer who is chairman of city council. “If we can’t put all the health precautions together, we would cancel it anyway. But let’s go and try.

Mr. Kenealy listed the reasons why the organizers felt comfortable moving forward: The parade takes place outdoors, along a stretch of highway; spectators can line up to watch from their cars; a Wednesday morning parade is likely to attract fewer people than in past years; and Wisconsin is currently doing better than most countries, both in the percentage of people fully vaccinated and the rate of new reported cases. A statewide mask mandate remains in effect.