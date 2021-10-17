For a missionary group in a fragile Haiti, charity turns to chaos

Christian Aid Ministries reported income of over $ 130 million in 2019, according to its latest available tax returns. Almost all of this income came from contributions. The group is present in 126 countries around the world.

Miller, who also sits on the board of a smaller relief group called the Haiti Christian Union Mission, said his group returned his two missionary families to Haiti, including seven children, to the United States after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

One of these missionaries, Michael Martin, 34, had lived in northern Haiti with his wife and children for three years, working on community financial savings projects. About 2,000 Haitians participate in the program, which helps them save money to start their own small businesses, he said.

“It’s dangerous – it always has been,” said Martin. “But God is a great God, and he is able to keep us safe.”

Other Americans in the country have expressed skepticism about the wisdom of Christian Aid Ministries to lead in the area where the 17 missionaries were kidnapped. Joel Trimble, who has been an independent Christian missionary in Haiti since the 1970s, said the area the missionaries were seized from was known to be particularly dangerous.

“Taking a vehicle of this size with so many white American missionaries and traveling anywhere in Port-au-Prince, especially in that region, was very unwise,” he said. “Kidnapping is quick money, and when they see a van full of white people, it’s major dollar signs. “

Mr. Schwartz, the anthropologist, agreed. “What were they doing there? He wondered of the missing missionaries. “This place is a no-go zone these days.”