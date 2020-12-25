For a defeated president, pardons as an expression of grievance

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Air Force One after arriving in West Palm Beach, Fla. On December 23, 2020 (Erin Scott / The New York Times)

The statement announcing the latest round of presidential pardons was officially attributed to the White House press secretary, but it bristled with deep grievances from President Donald Trump.

His friend and longtime adviser Roger Stone, the statement said, “has been treated very unfairly” by prosecutors. Its former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, “is one of the most significant victims of what turned out to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history.”

Sign up for the New York Times The Morning newsletter

By complaining about “prosecutorial misconduct”, however, Trump seemed to be talking as much about himself as he was about his allies. In the wave of 49 pardons and commutations issued this week, he granted clemency to a host of convicted liars, crooked politicians and child-killing war criminals, but the guideline was a president who saw himself as a victim. police and used his power. to retaliate.

Never mind that Trump presents himself as a champion of “law and order”. He’s been at war with the criminal justice system, at least when it comes to himself and his friends. And so, in these last days in power, he is using the only almost absolute power vested in the presidency to rewrite the reality of his tenure by trying to discredit the investigations into him and his compatriots and even absolve the others to whom he seems to be. identify. because of his own encounters with the authorities.

In some ways, of course, this is the concession Trump otherwise refused to make, a tacit acknowledgment that he truly lost the November 3 election. These are the kinds of leniency measures a president would take shortly before leaving office.

But it also represents a final, angry exercise of power on the part of a president losing his ability to shape events with each passing day, a statement of relevance even as Trump faces the end of his rule over the nation’s capital.

The story continues

In the seven weeks since the election, he repeatedly shouted that he had in fact won only to be fired by virtually every court and election authority who considered his false claims, which were also rejected by his own. Attorney General.

He demanded Congress rewrite the annual military spending bill to preserve the names of bases honoring Confederate generals only so that both sides would ignore it and pass the measure by an overwhelming majority, instituting the first veto of his presidency.

He’s also belatedly trying to become a player in the coronavirus relief program which he almost ignored until he has already passed both chambers in big bipartisan votes with the backing of his own administration and Republican leaders. . In doing so, he demonstrated that he could still cause chaos in the latter part of his tenure to the detriment of Americans who could now do without aid this Christmas season, although it was not clear that he would be able to impose his will on the end result.

As power inexorably escapes him, the defeated president finds that his authority of forgiveness is the only weapon he can deploy without any control. It is the most royal of powers conferred on a president by the Constitution, a power entirely at his discretion, requiring no confirmation from Congress or the courts and cannot be overruled.

Other presidents have been criticized for using it for political allies, especially George Bush, who spared half a dozen colleagues in the Iran-Contra inquiry, and Bill Clinton, who granted clemency to his own half-brother, a former and former business partner. spouse of a major donor.

But few, if any, have used their power of forgiveness to attack the system the way Trump did.

According to Department of Justice guidelines, pardons are normally not even considered until five years after an applicant has served their sentence and are “granted in recognition of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime. and established good conduct ”.

But a president does not have to follow those guidelines, and Trump, known for his disregard or ignorance of standards, has largely foregone the Justice Department’s process to consider clemency requests, in many cases treating them not as acts of forgiveness but as affirmations of justification.

Besides Stone and Manafort, the president this week pardoned three other personalities found guilty of lying in the investigation into Russia led by special advocate Robert Mueller. They received a similar pardon last month for Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, and were all part of a larger effort to erase what he called a “hoax” investigation.

Critics accused Trump of using his power to obstruct justice by rewarding allies who hindered the investigation against him.

“This president’s pardons are what you would expect if you gave the power of pardon to a Mafia boss,” Mueller lieutenant Andrew Weissmann wrote on Twitter.

Some drafters of the Constitution are worried about just such a scenario. George Mason argued that a president “should not have the power to forgive because he can frequently forgive crimes that have been advised to him.”

Trump’s critics have suggested that his pardons could amount to obstruction of justice, noting that Trump routinely suspended the prospect of pardons at the same time Manafort, for example, was pressured to cooperate with investigators.

At the 2019 confirmation hearing for William Barr, whose last day as Attorney General was Wednesday, Senator Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., Asked him about it.

“Do you think a president could legally issue a pardon in exchange for the recipient’s promise not to incriminate him?” Leahy asked.

“No,” Barr replied. “It would be a crime.”

Some Democrats have sought to curtail Trump’s clemency power. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee introduced legislation last year to prohibit the president from forgiving himself, his family, members of his administration or campaign workers. Senator Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut even called for removing the power of pardon from the Constitution.

In a new book, Robert F. Bauer, former White House attorney for President Barack Obama and senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, and Jack L. Goldsmith, former Justice Department senior attorney in President George’s administration W. Bush, has proposed amending the corruption law to make it illegal to use pardons to bribe witnesses or obstruct justice.

Manafort and Stone were not the only recipients of Trump’s presidential pardon for having personal connections with him or his friends. He pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, erasing a conviction that had long eaten the family. Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to tax evasion, illegal campaign donations and witness tampering and spent more than a year in prison.

The elder Kushner set up his brother-in-law, who was cooperating with the investigation, by hiring a prostitute to seduce him and then sending a tape of the act to his wife, Charles Kushner’s full sister. He was sued by Chris Christie, an American lawyer at the time and later the governor of New Jersey. Christie, a friend of Trump, previously called Kushner’s actions “disgusting” and “disgusting,” but declined to comment on the pardon this week.

Trump, who pledged in his 2016 campaign to “drain the swamp,” also pardoned four former Republican congressmen convicted of corruption, including the first House member to approve him for the post of president, Chris Collins, who called his son with an insider actions tip from the White House Lawn.

The president pardoned a former campaign manager and marriage nephew of Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., A key ally. He pardoned four security contractors from Blackwater, the company founded by Erik Prince, the brother of his education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

Trump makes little effort to hide the fact that his pardons go to people with relationships, even listing in his ads who recommended them. A man pardoned for cybercrime Wednesday was backed by Isaac Perlmutter, the president of Marvel Entertainment and a friend of Trump from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Seven drug addicts convicted of clemency this week have been recommended by Alice Marie Johnson, a former pardon recipient brought to Trump’s attention by Kim Kardashian West. Five leniency recipients had the backing of Pam Bondi, who served as a lawyer for Trump in his Senate impeachment trial this year.

Two were associates of Conrad M. Black, the former media baron and friend of Trump who himself received a pardon for fraud and obstruction of justice in 2019, a year after he wrote a flattering book about the president.

Besides the connection to the Cabinet, the four Blackwater contractors have been championed by Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter who has been influential with the president in the past.

The four contractors were sentenced after investigators determined it was an unprovoked attack that killed 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007, including unarmed women and children. The White House’s version of what happened has glossed over the grisly events.

“When the convoy attempted to establish a blockade outside the ‘Green Zone’, the situation turned violent, resulting in unfortunate deaths and injuries to Iraqi civilians,” the pardon statement said.

Paul R. Dickinson Jr., a lawyer who represented five Iraqi families in a lawsuit, offered a more gruesome description in a series of indignant Twitter messages after the pardons, describing among other things how Ali Kinani, a 9-year-old boy, has was shot in the head while traveling by car.

“His father opened the door after seeing blood on the window – and Ali’s brain fell on the sidewalk between his father’s feet,” Dickinson wrote.

In the history of forgiveness, it would be difficult to find parallels for this. Presidents generally avoid forgiving non-recalcitrant child killers, if for no other reason than that would normally be considered politically radioactive.

But Trump has made it a policy to challenge conventional wisdom and redefine what he considers to be justice. He argued that he is correcting the wrongs of a law enforcement system that he says has wronged him as well. And he even discussed forgiveness from family members or himself.

With less than four weeks to go, he may have more to say on the matter.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company