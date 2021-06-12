World

Football fans dismayed by live footage of Eriksen’s collapse

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Viewers criticize TV broadcasters for zooming in on Eriksen after his collapse on the pitch and showing his wife in distress as well.

Football fans and commentators have expressed outrage at Christian Eriksen’s live coverage collapse during the clash between Denmark and Finland at Euro 2020, while congratulating his teammates for forming a wall to protect him from sight.

Viewers watched in dismay as the cameras continued to roll as medical professionals performed chest compressions on the 29-year-old after he suddenly fell on the pitch 42 minutes after Saturday’s game at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen .

Several shots, including through the players’ legs, showed Eriksen receiving treatment, before cutting to his clearly distressed wife, who was in the stadium and was consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the keeper of goal Kasper Schmeichel.

Doctors worked on Eriksen for almost 20 minutes before he was resuscitated and taken to hospital.

UEFA, the tournament’s governing body, said the attacking midfielder was “in stable condition”, while the Danish soccer federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 6.30 p.m. GMT.

While quickly flooding social media with prayers for Eriksen, many users also criticized national TV channels for their coverage and praised Danish players.

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter:




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Trump State Department officials argued over whether the coronavirus was a Chinese biological weapon

3 hours ago

Authorities limit the hajj to 60,000 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and other news from around the world.

4 hours ago

Nikki Haley visits Israel on “solidarity mission” as infighting continues in US

5 hours ago

Will the Algerian election make a difference?

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button