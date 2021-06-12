Football fans dismayed by live footage of Eriksen’s collapse

Viewers criticize TV broadcasters for zooming in on Eriksen after his collapse on the pitch and showing his wife in distress as well.

Football fans and commentators have expressed outrage at Christian Eriksen’s live coverage collapse during the clash between Denmark and Finland at Euro 2020, while congratulating his teammates for forming a wall to protect him from sight.

Viewers watched in dismay as the cameras continued to roll as medical professionals performed chest compressions on the 29-year-old after he suddenly fell on the pitch 42 minutes after Saturday’s game at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen .

Several shots, including through the players’ legs, showed Eriksen receiving treatment, before cutting to his clearly distressed wife, who was in the stadium and was consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the keeper of goal Kasper Schmeichel.

Doctors worked on Eriksen for almost 20 minutes before he was resuscitated and taken to hospital.

UEFA, the tournament’s governing body, said the attacking midfielder was “in stable condition”, while the Danish soccer federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 6.30 p.m. GMT.

While quickly flooding social media with prayers for Eriksen, many users also criticized national TV channels for their coverage and praised Danish players.

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter:

Human shield!! The Danish team protecting his brother, his teammate #Eriksen cameras, spectators in the stadium, viewers from all over the world … From all eyes. The respect.. #DENFIN #THE pic.twitter.com/HccXO0Yf7j – Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) June 12, 2021

I am still shocked to learn what happened to Eriksen. It’s sad that UEFA is still zooming in with its cameras on him. We will not forget it! God help him! 🙏🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/YsU3kpmNhu – Luka (#Eriksen 🇩🇰) (@ItsFrostelic) June 12, 2021

It’s wonderful to hear that Christian Eriksen is awake. Hopefully he continues to improve. His Danish teammates deserve the highest praise and respect. They demanded immediate medical help, hid him from cameras, preserved his dignity and consoled his family. Inspiring

❤️🇩🇰 – Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2021

You forget the age of those boys who play football. Many of them in their early twenties, the way they behaved today was just amazing. Dignity, compassion and in all respects heroically of Simon Kjaer. Nothing a team does in this tournament will surpass them. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/fuppJmCco3 – Paul Senior (@ PaulSenior1) June 12, 2021

I cried and now feel incredibly numb. Thinking of Eriksen’s partner whom I shouldn’t have seen in tears on camera. 🇩🇰 – Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) June 12, 2021

#The is a team that I will respect forever. The protection here shouldn’t be necessary because the cameras should have been turned off. I hope and pray Eriksen is well. pic.twitter.com/8sLzrs5LWT – Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 12, 2021

Notice how the Danish players formed a protective circle to protect their teammate from the cameras? Notice how Eriksen’s distraught wife was filmed? The Denmark team have shown integrity and care for their friend and teammate. The respect I have for them is incredibly strong. pic.twitter.com/0WUjoin3Z7 – From The Anvil – West Ham ⚒ (@FromTheAnvilWHU) June 12, 2021

Huge respect for the Danish players for protecting Eriksen from Camera. I’ve seen pictures circulating before, which is the most disgusting thing.

Please do not share such images. He is conscious now according to various sources. God bless him #Erisken pic.twitter.com/boATx2OORu – Hamza Kaleem (@ HKaleem23) June 12, 2021

Disgusting that the camera has filmed Eriksen’s wife in tears, privacy doesn’t matter anymore, it seems? Just cut off at the studio as soon as they realized it was an emergency, hope he’s alright – Pys (@CFCPys) June 12, 2021

Cameramen will cut themselves off from the streakers but are happy to show Christian Eriksen’s wife crying on the side of the pitch – Secret drug addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) June 12, 2021

Well done to the Danish players for creating a wall around Christian Eriksen, blocking this terrible view of the cameras. Prayers for Eriksen, scary scenes. # EURO2020 – herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 12, 2021