Food Systems Transformation ‘Silver Liner’ in COVID Crisis, UN Deputy Chief Says

Amina Mohammed was speaking at her closing press conference at the pre-summit on food systems in Rome, Italy.

“A silver lining”

Over 500 delegates from 108 countries attended in person, while thousands more joined virtually. Participants included representatives from government, smallholder farmers, producers, indigenous peoples, women and youth.

“This meeting has shown us that there is a positive side to this COVID crisis: food systems are a priority area for transformative investments, which can drive the transitions we need to make”,said Ms. Mohammed.

“Only by working together – as one people, in solidarity – can we have a sustainable and prosperous planet for all.”

The Rome gathering sets the stage for the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September, where countries will highlight the need to transform the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food.

On “fertile ground”

It is part of the Decade of Action to Achieve Sustainable development goals (SDGs) which aim to provide a fairer future for all and the planet by 2030.

The pre-summit provided “fertile ground” for a solid result in September, Mohammed said.

“We are united in our belief that food systems have the potential to achieve all goals for people, planet and prosperity. There is tremendous energy behind this belief ”, she said.

“It is recognized that our challenges are urgent and must be addressed on a large scale. There is also an incredible desire to break down the silos that exist between ministries and thematic sectors and communities.

Hope and solutions

In her Remarks in the closing plenary, the deputy UN chief described the summit process as “a reason for hope” during the pandemic.

Even though the crisis has physically separated people, the process has actually brought them closer together.

“The pre-summit showed me that we can respect the right to food, while ensuring the future of our planet”, she said.

“Just as food brings us together as cultures and communities, it can also bring us together around solutions. ”