Food Heroes: the “transformational” culture of an Ethiopian avocado producer

Bogale Borena established an avocado nursery in Yirgalem, southern Ethiopia, and was so successful that he was named one of 17 Food hero by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency.

Food Heroes are recognized for their commitment to providing food to their communities and beyond.

He spoke to the UN before World Food Day, marked annually on October 16.

“My name is Bogale Borena and I am 50 years old, father of six children. I recently set up an avocado nursery with a capacity of 40,000 grafted seedlings, which I can sell to some of the 300,000 avocado growers who cultivate the crop in the Sidama and SNNPR regions of Ethiopia. Today I employ 14 young people in a nursery.

I was motivated to grow avocados when a new avocado oil processing factory was established in the Integrated Agro-Industries Park (IAIP) near my village.

The park employs 490 local people and is the first park of its kind in my area. He works closely with small producers to ensure an adequate supply of avocados.

The Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO) provided technical assistance with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture with the aim of developing a value chain program, which includes improving the productivity and quality of commercial varieties of avocados.

It also promotes sustainable farming practices for local smallholders.

FAO FAO Food Hero Bogale Borena aims to grow 100,000 avocado plants per year.

Thanks to careful management of the avocado nursery, the use of grafting tools and polythene bags, I have increased production from 15,000 plants in 2020 to 40,000 in 2021.

It takes less than a year to grow and sell the seedlings, and about three to four years for the plants to bear fruit, so the payoff for me was immediate.

I originally sold seedlings locally for 50 birr ($ 1) each. My projected potential annual income is now 2 million birr (approximately $ 44,000). Next year, in 2022, I plan to more than double my production to 100,000 plants.

By growing grafted avocado plants, I increased my income and transformed my family’s life.

As a result, I can consider improving my house, buying a truck to transport fruit and other agricultural items, and establishing a flour mill in my village. This will serve the local community and create employment opportunities for local youth.

I think my nursery is a good example of how inclusive agricultural value chains can boost youth employment and farmer incomes, thus contributing to poverty eradication ”.