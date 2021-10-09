Food Hero: Growing Women Farmers in Georgia

Irina Vasilyeva was chosen as one of the 17 Food hero by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO), as an example of how access to technical knowledge and innovation can enable smallholder farmers to become agents of change.

Food Heroes are recognized for their commitment to providing food to their communities and beyond.

She spoke to the UN before World Food Day, marked annually on October 16.

“My name is Irina Vasilyeva and I live in the ancient village of Vartsikhe, in the municipality of Bagdati, in western Georgia. It is a farming community and families here have been involved in farming for centuries.

My husband and two children have also managed to make a living from farming, but as COVID-19[feminine les restrictions pandémiques sur le tourisme et la restauration ont augmenté l’année dernière, j’ai lutté en vain pour vendre mes produits sur un marché de Kutaisi, la principale ville de l’ouest de la Géorgie.

Heureusement, notre situation s’est améliorée grâce au soutien de la FAO et de l’Union européenne qui ont amené de nouveaux champs écoles paysans et des parcelles de démonstration dans la région et plus particulièrement dans mon village, qui mettent en avant des méthodes agricoles innovantes.

J’ai entendu dire que des agronomes de la FAO visitaient une installation de production de semis à proximité, j’ai donc assisté à la réunion et leur ai montré mes dossiers agricoles. J’enregistre toujours ce que je fais sur ma terre et je leur ai dit que je voulais apprendre à améliorer la qualité de mes récoltes.

FAO Irina Vasilyeva’s farm in western Georgia serves as a model for agricultural training.

I learned that modern farming practices, including drip irrigation, mulching and bed formation, could greatly improve the production of cucumbers, tomatoes and salad greens in my three greenhouses.

I didn’t know my plants used so much fertilizer. With drip irrigation and better stones, I use less now. This is a serious cost saving measure.

Costs are critical, especially for women farmers in Georgia, who like me want to establish an independent source of income.

Working with FAO has also taught me that there is nothing in agriculture that a man can do that a woman cannot do.

Now I can produce lettuce in the winter without heating the greenhouse. This off-season production allows me to avoid competition with other farmers. And the high quality produce I now grow along with the reduced costs have helped me overcome the economic hardships of the pandemic.

More and more women in my village are now turning to agriculture to supplement family income.

As a food hero, I am happy to share my knowledge and experience and have my farm used as a model for agricultural training ”.