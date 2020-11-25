Food as prevention in the face of nutritional challenges

Mothers and their children gather at a community nutrition center in the small village of Rantolava, Madagascar, to learn more about healthy eating. Credit: Alain Rakotondravony / IPS

NAPLES, Italy, November 25 (IPS) – The risk factors contributing to the dramatic increase in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) over the past decades have long been known, but the Covid-19 pandemic has sharply exposed our collective failure to deal with them.

Report on the findings of recent Global Burden of Disease Study, The Lancet warns of a perfect storm ?? created by the interaction of the highly infectious Covid-19 virus with the continuing increase in chronic diseases and associated risk factors, such as obesity and high blood sugar.

The growing dangers posed by NCDs are highlighted in Good health and well-being, the third of the 17 interrelated Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one third through prevention and treatment. by 2030.

Yet NCDs are expected to be responsible for 52 million deaths in 2030, or about 75% of all deaths, up from 63% in 2013 and 71% in 2016. Gains in life expectancy around the world could reach a turning point.

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for most deaths from NCDs, followed by cancers. Diabetes is also a major killer. Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are also expected to increase dramatically. partly because people in rich countries are living longer, but also because of improved diagnosis and reporting of death certificates, as seen in the UK where it is now the leading cause of death in women, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Gabriele Riccardi Many – but not all – of the risk factors leading to these NCDs can be prevented and treated through changes in unhealthy behavior. Tackling these issues will bring enormous social and economic benefits to us.

Good nutrition is the common key to reducing the risk of noncommunicable diseases, even Alzheimer’s for which there is no cure. Recent studies cited by the World Health Organization indicate that people can reduce the risk of dementia by eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking, and avoiding harmful use of dementia. alcohol.

Obesity has become a global epidemic, not just in richer countries. It is increasing in low and middle income countries, coexisting with undernutrition and stunting. One in nine people in the world is hungry or undernourished. One in three people are overweight or obese, depending on the World Nutrition Report 2020.

More than 650 million people worldwide were classified as obese in 2016, exposing themselves to a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes and at least 12 types of cancer.

But as noted by Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy for the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, meeting the challenges of nutrition is more complicated than those of hunger or food security because they go beyond food to cover problems of quality, access and price.

And so it is with obesity, a very complex aspect of malnutrition. Policies and best practices range from developing dietary guidelines and new educational programs to imposing taxes that discourage unhealthy eating habits.

Studies have shown that taxes increase prices, decrease purchases, and reduce consumption of unhealthy foods and drinks. Tax policies can also influence positive change by leading to product reformulation to remove some of the sugar, salt, fat, or calories. Norway has applied a tax on added sugar since 1922.

There are many bases for research on NCDs. The food sustainability index, developed by the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition (BCFN) in partnership with the Economist Intelligence Unit, ranks 67 countries in three categories. The United States ranks 34th out of 35 high-income countries in the nutritional challenges pillar, characterized by diets high in sugar, meat, saturated fat and sodium. Japan tops the nutritional rankings, while Greece and India score best in their income categories for the quality of their policy responses to diets.

In the European Union, around 550,000 people of working age die prematurely from non-communicable diseases. As the leading cause of death, they are estimated to cost EU economies 115 billion euros per year, or 0.8% of GDP. More than 20% of people are obese, while about 10% of people aged 25 and over have diabetes.

Inequalities in food systems, from production to consumption, must be addressed to cope with the surge in food-related NCDs. The vast majority of people cannot access or afford healthy food. Sales of inexpensive but highly processed foods are booming in rich countries, but also in developing countries.

The importance of nutrition and the role of food as prevention will be key themes Reset the farm-to-fork food system, a conference organized by BCFN in partnership with Food tank on December 1 to make recommendations for the 2021 Food Systems Summit.

Just as there are no quick fixes to preventing or treating obesity, so we face a range of social inequalities – including poverty, race, and housing – that interact with NCDs to increase the risk of serious illness and death from Covid -19.

Noncommunicable diseases have played a critical role in the toll of the virus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people to date. And in a vicious cycle, lockdowns linked to Covid-19 worsen poverty, forcing more people to resort to food banks and aid deliveries to feed their families. The need to address nutritional challenges across food systems has never been more critical.

Gabriele Riccardi is professor of endocrinology and metabolic diseases at the University of Naples “Federico II”; former president, Italian Diabetes Society – SID; member, board of directors of the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Advisory, Italy

