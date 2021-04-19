‘Follow the party forever’: China plans communist birthday
Cinemas in China are ordered to show patriotic films with titles like “The Sacrifice” and “The Red Sun”. Elementary school students in some cities are told to create paintings and calligraphy praising the “Chinese dream”. Buses and subways broadcast nationalist messages about revolutionary heroes.
The Chinese Communist Party is preparing for a patriotic extravaganza to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. what Beijing sees as the country’s rightful place as a world power.
While much of the focus will be on the past, the party’s centenary will have a big impact on China’s future. The celebrations will give China’s top leader Xi Jinping a forum to present himself as a transformative figure tied with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Mr. Xi, 67, is maneuver to stay in power indefinitely, an effort that appears to have taken on greater urgency as the new US president build alliances to curb Beijing’s influence.
“We must educate and guide the whole party to vigorously pursue the red tradition,” Xi mentionned during a recent conference call with political leaders about the centenary, according to the People’s Daily, an official newspaper.
Chinese officials, using the slogan “Follow the party forever,” are keen to trumpet the strength of china in a world ravaged by a pandemic and justify the party’s increasingly tight grip on daily life in China.
The news media devote special coverage to China’s battles against extreme poverty and corruption. Universities are play games on young lovers killed in the 1920s for their communist activism, and state theaters are resurrect Operas of the Mao era.
Officials from the southern city of Nanjing are offer an advantage for residents wishing to show their love for the party before their big birthday: a free wedding ceremony in June for 100 couples (hotel, makeup and dresses included). The more than 91 million party members are given priority. Recently married couples can apply.
Yan Dianjian, an official in Nanjing, said in a telephone interview that the ceremony was supposed to “pay tribute” to the party on his birthday. He said the party slogans inspired several themes for the event, including a play on one of Xi’s signature phrases: “Always remember your original mission. Love follows. “
As the government pushes the pomp and propaganda ahead of the anniversary, authorities simultaneously step up efforts to curb dissent. The Ministry of Civil Affairs is leading a nationwide crackdown on “illegal” nonprofits, including religious and social groups, as part of efforts to ensure a “good environment” for the centenary.
Officials also warned of the consequences for those who “distort” the history of the party or “slander” Communist heroes before the centenary. The Chinese Cyberspace Administration, which regulates the Internet, recently unveiled a website and hotline for citizens to denounce “historical nihilists” and encourage the public to help eliminate those who “deny the excellence of science. advanced socialist culture ”.
Officials in eastern Jiangsu Province this month arrested a 19-year-old man, accusing him of posting offensive comments in China about the Japanese occupation of Nanjing before World War II.
The campaign against such dissent reflects concerns from key Chinese leaders that the party must do more to strengthen public loyalty and strengthen its control of society.
Xi has long warned that the communist regime could disintegrate if the party does not assert control over all of society, including the private sector, schools and the media. Party bodies at national and local level organize study sessions on the history of the party for cadres. Chinese military officials say they are using the centenary to “forge absolute loyalty” to the party and Mr. Xi.
“They fear a collapse at any time, that a small protest could trigger an avalanche of revolution,” said Wu Qiang, political analyst in Beijing. “They have done their best to eliminate all noise, dissent and objections.”
Xi’s government seems nervous at the very idea of the party establishment voices before the centenary. Authorities recently removed an article by Wen Jiabao, a former Chinese premier, from several websites without explanation. Mr. Wen, in a tribute to his mother published in a Macau newspaper, wrote about the need for fairness, justice and equality in China.
The occasion also provides Xi with the opportunity to project his strength on the world stage. The Chinese party has now outlived its Soviet counterpart to become the longest-running ruling Communist Party in history. Party officials are keen to promote China’s top-down system as a model for other countries and a rival to Western-style democracy.
China’s rivalry with the United States will be a strong undercurrent in the party’s grand celebration. President Biden, describing the need to “prove that democracy works,Seeked to bring together an alliance of countries to counter China’s increasingly harsh authoritarianism. Many Chinese officials and academics believe the United States is trying to thwart China’s rise to power.
“No one or no force can stop the march of the Chinese people towards a better life,” says an official slogan for the centenary.
The party aims to use the anniversary to advocate for the party’s continued leadership in the 21st century, said David Bandurski, co-director of the Chinese media project, a research program affiliated with the University of Hong Kong.
“There is clearly an effort to make a strong emotional call for unity around the party to propel China’s development and rise as a world power,” Mr. Bandurski said.
The centenary will also be essential for the political fortunes by Xi, one of China’s most influential leaders in recent history. Xi is set to claim a third five-year term at a party convention next year. In 2018, the party paved the way for Mr. Xi to remain in power indefinitely, abolishing the term limits that had served as control for leaders after Mao and Deng.
“Neither party politicians nor the urban public are enthusiastic about his dropping the two-term limit, so Xi must win their support and eliminate any potential opposition,” said Susan Shirk, president of the 21st Century China Center. University of California. San Diego. She called the centenary a “crucial part” of Mr. Xi’s campaign for another term.
Xi is already prominent in discussions about the milestone. Government officials spoke of the importance of promoting Xi Jinping’s thought, his political doctrine, before the centenary. Xi will preside over the festivities, present medals to exemplary party members and deliver a speech.
As it tries to gain more followers, the party infuses popular culture with centennial speeches.
TV stations broadcast documentaries and dramas related to the anniversary, such as “City of MinningA popular series that describes the party’s anti-poverty work in northwest China’s Ningxia.
The government has ordered thousands of cinemas across the country to show propaganda films at least twice a week until the end of the year. Local officials should mobilize party members and others to attend the screenings in order to “strengthen their social impact,” according to a notice issued by the National Film Administration of China.
Local governments, facing pressure from Beijing, are working feverishly to add party-themed activities to the calendar. Companies hire employees for extracurricular classes on party history and tours of famous revolutionary sites.
“I’m fatigued to death,” wrote a commentator on Weibo, a popular social media site. “I won’t have any free time by the end of April. This centenary of the founding of the party is so embarrassing.
Albee Zhang contributed to the research.
