Cinemas in China are ordered to show patriotic films with titles like “The Sacrifice” and “The Red Sun”. Elementary school students in some cities are told to create paintings and calligraphy praising the “Chinese dream”. Buses and subways broadcast nationalist messages about revolutionary heroes.

The Chinese Communist Party is preparing for a patriotic extravaganza to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. what Beijing sees as the country’s rightful place as a world power.

While much of the focus will be on the past, the party’s centenary will have a big impact on China’s future. The celebrations will give China’s top leader Xi Jinping a forum to present himself as a transformative figure tied with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Mr. Xi, 67, is maneuver to stay in power indefinitely, an effort that appears to have taken on greater urgency as the new US president build alliances to curb Beijing’s influence.

“We must educate and guide the whole party to vigorously pursue the red tradition,” Xi mentionned during a recent conference call with political leaders about the centenary, according to the People’s Daily, an official newspaper.