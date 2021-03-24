Focusing Equity: A Vision for Global Health in 2021

COVID-19 has amplified the omission of people with disabilities. Credit: Bigstock

DEHRADUN, India / OXFORD, UK, March 24 (IPS) – 2020 will be remembered as the year that changed the world, as COVID-19 spared no country, community and no one. As the pandemic continues into 2021, it is recognized that some groups are more affected than others, not only by the virus itself, but also by socio-economic and access inequalities exacerbated by global shutdowns. Globally, countries and organizations are seeking to better rebuild and tackle inequalities.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, stressed that we have ignored inequalities for too long, putting poor at greatest risk during the pandemic.

UK based studies corroborate this: People living in wealthy areas are 50 times less likely to die from COVID-19, while people of black ethnicity and people with disabilities are 4 and 3 times more likely to die from COVID 19, respectively.

A third of 18-24 year olds have lost their jobs, double the number of adults of working age. Disproportionate impacts on women include reduced rights to reproductive health; increased unpaid care responsibilities; more domestic violence; and a record decrease in the number of women leaving the workforce. Together, these trends threaten global gains in equity and inclusion.

India is an example of the challenges and inequalities that so many low and middle income countries faced during the pandemic. India’s poor have been hit hardest, from the disease itself to the economic and social impacts of national lockdowns.

Dozens of migrants have traveled hundreds of kilometers to their villages, illustrating how people in the informal sector have lost their jobs, their livelihoods and their homes. Public and private health facilities have tried to support patients with COVID-19, but relationship question accessibility and equity of services for the poor. Economically, experts expect millions of people in India to become poorer as a result of the pandemic.

For global health more broadly, the pandemic has threatened to roll back the progress made in recent decades and highlighted how we have neglected calls for strengthening health systems in recent years. Yet as we see opportunities and calls to “build back better”, the global health community must first ask “What’s wrong with global health?” we therefore avoid these systemic problems and build a more inclusive world.

The reality is that a lot has gone wrong in global health before 2020. To date, we have seen some groups forgotten in the global health space. For example, only 0.5% of international development funding goes to disability-inclusive programs. same less than this amount goes directly to global health, despite the fact that people with disabilities represent 15% of the world’s population. COVID-19 has amplified the omission of people with disabilities.

For example, India’s COVID-19 tracker, Aarogya Setu app, public health advice and testing sites remained inaccessible to people with disabilities. In lockdowns, people with disabilities also had difficulty accessing essential food, information, medicines and supplies.

We suggest three ways to tackle inequalities in access to global health:

Under-represented and marginalized groups need better authentic representation. Global health organizations must continually ask themselves who is not represented or reached in their programs and actively take action to address them. Involving advocates and activists from the start will include the needs of populations at risk and improve acceptance, inclusion and belonging.

Global health needs better, timely, evidence-based and accessible communication. Creating accessible and acceptable communication strategies and messages that are deployed to reach even the most remote areas is essential to ensure that global health connects everyone.

Act jointly. Governments, civil society and international organizations must come together to distribute resources in proportion to the need. Distributive justice can ensure greater security for all – whether for health, income or employment – which ultimately impacts our collective ability to cope with disasters, such as pandemics.

COVID-19 has been a pivotal moment and offers a unique opportunity to rebuild a better, fairer and healthier world. However, without an explicit focus on inequalities, we risk leaving out those that global health has forgotten, despite our moral obligation and duty to protect.

In 2020, we have shown that anything is possible with political will, dedicated funding and global action. In 2021, we need a paradigm shift in our approach to global health so that it captures those who need it most. We need to apply what we’ve learned from collective action for COVID-19 to the biggest challenges our society faces: inequality. By addressing this issue, we are making sure that global health is truly accessible to everyone.

Shubha Nagesh is a physician and global health consultant based in Dehradun, India. She works to make childhood disability a global health priority.

Sara rotenberg is a Rhodes Scholar and PhD student in the Nuffield Primary Care Health Sciences Department at the University of Oxford.