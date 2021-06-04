Florida will no longer publish daily coronavirus reports.

Florida Department of Health will no longer update its Covid-19 dashboard and suspend daily reports of cases and vaccines, the governor’s office confirmed on Friday. Instead, officials will release weekly updates, becoming the first U.S. state to adopt such an infrequent release schedule.

Officials first announced last week that the state would end daily reporting in a press release outlining Florida’s plans to move to the next phase of its Covid-19 response now that cases in the State decrease. Florida last month shut down its state-run testing sites, but gave counties the option of taking them back.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told the News Service of Florida on Friday that there was no need to continue publishing the daily reports.

“Covid-19 cases have declined significantly over the past year as we have a positivity rate below 5% and our condition is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida,” Pushaw said in an e-mail to journalists.