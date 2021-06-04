Florida will no longer publish daily coronavirus reports.
Florida Department of Health will no longer update its Covid-19 dashboard and suspend daily reports of cases and vaccines, the governor’s office confirmed on Friday. Instead, officials will release weekly updates, becoming the first U.S. state to adopt such an infrequent release schedule.
Officials first announced last week that the state would end daily reporting in a press release outlining Florida’s plans to move to the next phase of its Covid-19 response now that cases in the State decrease. Florida last month shut down its state-run testing sites, but gave counties the option of taking them back.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told the News Service of Florida on Friday that there was no need to continue publishing the daily reports.
“Covid-19 cases have declined significantly over the past year as we have a positivity rate below 5% and our condition is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida,” Pushaw said in an e-mail to journalists.
In the past two weeks, Florida has seen a 43% drop in coronavirus cases and deaths, and 50% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, just below the national average of 51%, according to a New York Times database.
The Florida Scoreboard was created in part by Rebekah D. Jones, a state data scientist who was fired for insubordination in May 2020, a conflict which she said came to a head when she refused to manipulate the data to show rural counties were ready to reopen after coronavirus shutdowns. Data actually showed the virus was spreading rapidly in a state reluctant to impose broad restrictions and eager to reopen.
Ms Jones’ dismissal became a flashpoint as Mr DeSantis, a close ally of then-President Donald J. Trump, touted Florida’s early successes in battling the virus – a trick of victory which proved to be premature at the time and led to a disastrous summer. State officials insisted that his claims about hiding the virus data were false. She was fired, they said, because she made unilateral decisions to change the virus dashboard without approval.
After Ms Jones was fired, she did its own database using the Florida Department of Health’s public virus case files that had been buried deep in PDF files on the state’s website.
In December, state police officers armed with guns raided Ms Jones’ home in Tallahassee to execute a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation, after police said a Florida Department of Health offense had been traced to his computer. She denied having anything to do with the violation.
Ms Jones’ dashboard typically shows a higher number of cases than the number reported by the state. It also includes information from other agencies, such as hospitalization rates from the Agency for Health Care Administration, which is not shown on the state dashboard.
But after the state announced it would no longer update its public records, Ms Jones wrote in her database that she also couldn’t update her dashboard.
“More data,” she wrote. “Only summary reports in PDF format. Please be patient as I work to reformat the website to accommodate these changes.
