Florida FBI agent remembered for protecting children

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – An FBI agent killed for his strength, infectious laughter, love of family and commitment to protecting children is remembered at a memorial service on Saturday.

Officers Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36, were shot dead Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the Broward County home of a child pornography suspect. The service for Schwartzenberger took place at the Miami Dolphins football stadium. A separate service for Alfin will take place on Sunday.

“There are no right words to make sense of a loss like this, no right words for a day like Tuesday or like today,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “There is a heaviness in our hearts and a burden like no other, for there is nothing more devastating to the FBI family than the loss of an agent in the line of duty.

Schwartzenberger’s coffin was draped in an American flag as he stepped out onto the field as the bagpipers played. The flag was then folded into a triangle and presented to his family by Wray. She received a 21-gun salute during service.

“Laura chose to be part of a team that spends its days in the dark taking on the worst parts of humanity. It’s a job with high stress, a heavy emotional toll and high burnout, ”Wray said of the agent, who is originally from Pueblo, Colorado. “Laura never stopped. She was talking to anyone and everyone about protecting children from online predators.

The shootings marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website. Suspect David Huber, 55, committed suicide before he could be arrested.