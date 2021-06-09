World
Florida County’s biggest OK plan after gun deaths rise – Times of India
MIAMI: Floridas largest county is advancing after a recent spike in shootings with a nearly $ 8 million plan to reduce gun violence, seeking to focus on jobs for troubled teens and additional funding for law enforcement.
Miami-Dade Commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, which followed an increase in gun violence that began on Memorial Day weekend.
“This recent wave of tragic violence is absolutely unacceptable,” said Levine Cava after the meeting. “This community has demanded an immediate response to protect public safety, and we are responding. ”
The “Plan for Peace and Prosperity” is funded by a naming rights deal struck earlier this year with FTX, a trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, for the arena owned by the county where the Miami Heat game. FTX Arena was previously called American Airlines Arena.
Most of the money is for a program that focuses on teens already in the juvenile justice system by offering summer camps, counseling and paid jobs. Funds are also going to surveillance cameras, license plate readers and additional police officers to monitor social media for threats that could lead to shootings.
Last week, Miami-Dade Police launched “Operation Summer Heat” in an effort to quell gun violence. The 12-week program involves an increased police presence, with 17 strike teams tasked with shutting down illegally run businesses, which officials say attract violent crime.
Early Tuesday morning, a man and woman in a car were killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade. A drive-by shooting Sunday morning at a graduation party left three people dead. Another shootout on Friday in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood killed one person and injured six others. A bloody Memorial Day weekend saw three people killed and 20 injured in an unresolved mass shooting in a banquet hall.
