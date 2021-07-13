Florida condominium collapse death toll rises to 95

Fourteen people are still missing after the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South skyscraper near Miami.

Researchers at a partially collapsed condominium near Miami found another victim on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 95 as heavy rains and the challenge of identifying the remains of the victims slowed recovery efforts.

“It is a scientific and methodical process to identify human remains,” said Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, during a press briefing.

“As we said, this job gets more and more difficult over time, and although our teams work as hard as they can, it takes time,” she said.

Fourteen people remain missing for 20 days after the Champlain Towers South tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as residents slept in the early hours of June 24.

The number of missing includes 10 confirmed victims who have not yet been identified, officials said.

Workers have removed 892 trucks of concrete and debris so far since the search began, the Miami-Dade mayor also said on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava speaks during a briefing near the site of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and salvage work continued on July 13. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]

On Monday, nine other victims were identified, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

Model and mom Cassie Stratton, 40, called her husband at 1:30 a.m. (05:30 GMT) on June 24 to tell him their apartment was shaking and there was a sinkhole where the pool was, according to the newspaper. While she was speaking, the phone line was cut off.

“I’ll never forget that,” Mike Stratton told the Miami Herald. His body was found on July 10.

So far, the medical examiner has identified the remains of 85 of the 95 known victims, and their families have been notified, Levine Cava added.

The list of missing persons was compiled from all reports received from family members, although they were not certain that their loved ones who have passed away were in the building at the time of the collapse, officials said.

The only people known to have survived were removed from the wreckage hours after becoming part of the 12-story beachfront condominium complex. collapsed without warning.

Engineers and others investigating the cause of the collapse have identified key parts of the 40-year-old building to determine what happened, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

“We are looking at how the building aligns with what the plans say,” he said.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause, but evidence of structural degradation emerged.

Investigations are underway by an engineer hired by the city of Surfside, a team from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, and experts hired by lawyers representing families and others.

Heavy rains on Monday that flooded the site and its underground garage slowed the process and forced researchers to take a break while the water was pumped out, officials said.