Floods propel climate change to center of German countryside as toll rises

BERLIN – As the death toll exceeds 160 and rescue efforts intensify, the one-time flooding that ravaged Germany and much of western Europe this week put the issue of climate change at the center on Saturday German politics and its campaign. for pivotal elections this autumn which will replace Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Receding flood waters have revealed not only extensive damage – homes destroyed, businesses lost, electricity and sewer systems destroyed, and hundreds of vehicles destroyed – but also bitter political divisions over climate policy in a week when the European Union deployed the most ambitious proposals in the world reduce carbon emissions over the next decade.

Although German authorities have said it is still too early to quantify the damage, its scale has shifted the debate from calls not to politicize the disaster to the realization that the policies behind it must now play a role. central role in deciding who will take over. leadership after the September 26 elections.

“Time is political,” German state television broadcaster ARD said in its main editorial to the Friday night newspaper.