MEXICO CITY: Floods in the Mexican state of Tabasco, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, forced about 9,000 people to evacuate and left nine dead, officials said Monday.
The Home Office estimated that around 150,000 people were affected by the floods, either due to pity to homes or crops or moving.
Tabasco is a low-lying state and photos have shown many houses in such areas flooded to the roofs. The rains had threatened to pass a dam in Tabasco this weekend.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government is distributing aid and will clean up riverbeds to reduce the risk of flooding.
The flooding caused by the cold fronts occurred after rains associated with Tropical storm state killed around 20 people in neighboring Chiapas. Relatives gathered in the mountain community of Chiapas on Monday San Juan Chamula to bury four of the nine victims.
