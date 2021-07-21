World
Floods in central China turn streets into rivers, killing 12 – Times of India
BEIJING: At least 12 people have died in severe flooding in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in the subway and schools, swept away vehicles and stranded people at their workplaces overnight.
The already flooded city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan Meteorological Agency.
The torrent of rain turned the streets into fast flowing rivers and inundated metro stations and cars. Videos posted online showed entire neighborhoods covered in waist-deep water and vehicles floating in the muddy mud.
North of Zhengzhou, the famous Shaolin Temple known for the martial arts mastery of its Buddhist monks has been hit hard. Henan Province is home to many cultural sites and a major base for industry and agriculture.
Xinhua said 12 people had died and 1,000,000 people had been moved to safer places.
Stranded people spent the night at their workplace or checked into hotels.
Wang Guirong, a 56-year-old restaurant manager, said she planned to sleep on her restaurant’s sofa after learning there was no electricity in her neighborhood. the State Grid Zhengzhou Power Supply Co. said a downtown substation was forced to close because of the rain.
“I have lived in Zhengzhou all my life and have never seen such a severe thunderstorm as it is today,” Wang said.
China regularly experiences floods during the summer, but the growth of cities and the conversion of farmland to housing estates have increased the impact of such events.
