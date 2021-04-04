Floods and landslides in eastern Indonesia kill at least 41
The fatal alchemy of mud, water and sheer force struck eastern Indonesia at midnight on Sunday, killing at least 41 people, disaster relief officials said.
Flash floods and landslides have submerged entire neighborhoods of East Nusa Tenggara Province, which includes more than 560 islands. Seven villages were severely affected, according to Raditya Jati, spokesperson for Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Twenty-seven people were missing and nine were injured, he said.
Some of the worst damage happened on the remote island of Adonara, where many locals were preparing to celebrate Easter Sunday. Torrential rains and strong winds had blown since the day before. The damage left dozens of houses in mud and water. Five bridges were severed, Mr. Raditya said.
The rescue effort was hampered as the only access to Adonara is by sea and the waters are rough due to heavy rains, he said. But the priority is to ensure that survivors are moved to areas safe from further flooding or landslides.
“We are always in coordination with different departments,” said Mr. Raditya. “We’re focusing on the first response for now.”
East Nusa Tenggara is Indonesia’s only Roman Catholic majority province, which is the most populous Muslim majority nation in the world.
Every year during the monsoon season, Indonesia braces for a water-induced calamity. But the country faces another adversity. With thousands of inhabited islands perched on the seismically active “ring of fire”, Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, flash floods, landslides and more. strong storms.
In recent years, the country has also treated plane crash, boat accidents and other transport failures.
In January, landslides killed about 40 people on Java, the most populous island in Indonesia. There, another landslide struck after disaster management officials gathered to help with search and rescue efforts. The head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian army captain were among those killed.
Creeping deforestation in Indonesia has contributed to the risk of such disasters, leaving the soil loose and at risk of melting into deadly mudslides when torrential rains arrive.
Prior to this weekend, the national meteorological department warned of heavy rain, Raditya said. But many residents of small, far-flung islands like Adonara have few safe places to find shelter.
“I think the biggest challenge will be how to use heavy equipment,” Raditya said, referring to efforts to dig up people and homes in the hope of finding survivors.
But given the communication issues, Mr Raditya said he was not sure that the correct equipment was available on Adonara.
