Floods and landslides in eastern Indonesia kill at least 41

The fatal alchemy of mud, water and sheer force struck eastern Indonesia at midnight on Sunday, killing at least 41 people, disaster relief officials said.

Flash floods and landslides have submerged entire neighborhoods of East Nusa Tenggara Province, which includes more than 560 islands. Seven villages were severely affected, according to Raditya Jati, spokesperson for Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Twenty-seven people were missing and nine were injured, he said.

Some of the worst damage happened on the remote island of Adonara, where many locals were preparing to celebrate Easter Sunday. Torrential rains and strong winds had blown since the day before. The damage left dozens of houses in mud and water. Five bridges were severed, Mr. Raditya said.

The rescue effort was hampered as the only access to Adonara is by sea and the waters are rough due to heavy rains, he said. But the priority is to ensure that survivors are moved to areas safe from further flooding or landslides.