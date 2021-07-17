World
Flood toll in Germany stands at 133, 153 in Europe – Times of India
BERLIN: The results of the devastating floods in Germany reached 133 on Saturday, police said, bringing the total number of people killed in Europe to 153.
“According to current information, 90 people lost their lives during the disaster” in the Rhineland-Palatinate region, one of the most affected, the police of the city of Koblenz said in a statement.
43 other people died in the neighboring region North Rhine-Westphalia, and 20 in Belgium.
