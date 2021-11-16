Flood damage cuts rail access to Vancouver’s largest port

Heavy rains caused evacuations in British Columbia and caused power outages in the US state of Washington.

Heavy flooding and landslides have cut off all rail access to the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, as the western province of British Columbia grapples with downpour that blocked roads and trapped commuters for days.

Port authorities said on Tuesday that flooding has resulted in the closure of rail lines operated by Canada’s two largest rail companies – Canadian Pacific and Canadian National.

“All rail services to and from the Port of Vancouver are disrupted due to flooding in the interior of British Columbia,” said port spokesperson Matti Polychronis.

The Port of Vancouver transports C $ 550 million ($ 440 million) in goods daily, including grain, coal, cars and essential goods.

The flooding also closed major highways in and around the greater Vancouver area, a major coastal hub of nearly 2,500,000 people, Polychronis said.

The storms temporarily halted much of the movement of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s largest grain producers. It is not known how long it will take before rail access to the port is restored.

Nearly 300 people trapped by mudslides were rescued by helicopters in British Columbia on Monday evening.

“Still stuck between two slides are about 275 additional people, including 50 children, who were advised to shelter in place overnight as the debris was unstable and dangerous to cross,” said the city of Vancouver and Canada’s Working Group 1 in a joint press release.

Earlier Monday, authorities in Merritt, some 200 km (124 miles) northeast of Vancouver, ordered the 7,100 citizens to leave after rising waters cut bridges and forced the water treatment plant. worn to close.

The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, also ordered partial evacuations on Tuesday.

Some areas received 200mm (8 inches) of rain on Sunday – the amount they usually see in a month – and the flood continued on Monday, with roads covered in mud or up to 250mm (10 inches) of water.

Thousands of people across the United States have suffered power outages due to heavy rains in Washington State, just south of British Columbia. Nearly 50,000 customers were left without power on Tuesday; up to 158,000 customers lost power at the height of the storm Monday in the state.

A person from the small town of Everson, north of Seattle, went missing after being washed away by flood waters.

British Columbia and the northwestern United States have frequently experienced extreme weather events that experts partly attribute global warming. The region has experienced major forest fires and record temperatures during the hot summer who killed hundreds of people.