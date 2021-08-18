Flock Freight signs the Climate Commitment, pledging to achieve zero net emissions by 2040 as part of the goal of fostering a sustainable future in freight

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, 10 years before the Paris Agreement

ENCINITAS, California, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Flock Freight, a technology company that is reinventing freight transportation with a shared load service, today announced that it has joined Climate commitment , a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. The signatories of the Climate Pledge commit to achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the target set in the United Nations Paris Agreement.

“As a sustainability-driven Company B, Flock Freight believes that climate change demands urgent and universal action. We know that the well-being of our planet tomorrow depends on the decisions we make today, ”said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and Founder of Flock Freight. “With future generations in mind, we strive to eliminate waste and inefficiency from freight. We are proud to add our names to the Climate Pledge and hope others will follow suit. “

Flock Freight joins over 100 companies that have committed to achieving the goal of zero net emissions by 2040. Companies and organizations that sign The Climate Pledge agree on three main areas of action:

Regularly measure and report greenhouse gas emissions;

Implement Paris Agreement-compliant decarbonization strategies through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewables, material reductions and other phase-out strategies carbon emissions;

Neutralize all remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially beneficial offsets to achieve zero net annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Flock Freight is disrupting the $ 2T freight industry by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. Flock Freight’s guaranteed shared load service, FlockDirect, is the industry’s only carbon-neutral shipping method available at no additional cost to shippers. It eliminates the environmental impact of emissions, shipping terminals and transshipment while optimizing routes and transit times.

In August 2020, Flock Freight reinforced its commitment to sustainable freight transportation and announced its B Corporation certification. Flock Freight reduces greenhouse gas emissions with the carbon neutral FlockDirect, which bundles part and part load shipments that go in the same direction on a single truck. Since shared truck freight only loads and unloads once, shipments suffer much less damage, eliminating the environmental damage associated with remanufacturing and reshipping duplicate goods. To create a net zero shipping experience, Flock Freight complements FlockDirect’s emission reduction with carbon offsets.

In 2019, Flock Freight’s solution saved the equivalent of more than 4,335 tonnes of CO2. In 2020, Flock Freight reduced carbon emissions from the trucking industry by 5,000 metric tonnes through shared truck transportation. And in 2021, Flock Freight aims to remove 20,000 metric tonnes of CO2e from the trucking industry through FlockDirect.

About the Climate Commitment

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years earlier and to be carbon-zero by 2040. Today, more than 100 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge , sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com .



About herd freight

Herd freight is a B Corporation certified company that has been reinventing freight transportation since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its advanced, market-first algorithms that consolidate shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new service standard for shippers and increase carrier revenues. Flock Freight’s shared truck loading solution eliminates the need for terminals and is the only carbon neutral shipping option with all emissions factored into carbon offsets supporting freight efficiency projects.

Flock Freight is headquartered at Encinitas, California with an additional office at Chicago, Illinois.

