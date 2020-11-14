World
Fleeing the Tigray War, Ethiopians cross the river to Sudan
HAMDAYAT: Ethiopians fleeing war in the north Tigray region crossed a border river as a neighbor Sudan on Saturdays, some by boat, some swimming or wading in the water.
Speaking to Reuters in the Sudanese border town of Hamdayat, they reported on the escalating conflict in Tigray state, where government forces are fighting fighters loyal to local rebel leaders.
The small town is home to a camp hosting 8,000 refugees. Several hundred arrived on Saturday morning and hundreds more are crowded on the rocky shore of the Tekeze River.
Refugees told stories of artillery attacks and shooting in the streets, with fighting spreading to neighboring Amhara state.
With blocked access to Tigray and greatly reduced communications, it was impossible to verify the state of the conflict or corroborate the refugees’ accounts.
“We are hungry and we are afraid that they will kill us,” said an old woman, referring to government troops fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
She spoke moments after paying the owner of a small boat 30 Ethiopian Biir (about 80 US cents) to take her across the river, while women and children were seen swimming. Refugees said one person had drowned while trying to cross the night before.
Niqisti, 42, said his brother was gunned down by government-allied militiamen outside their home in Humera in Tigray state and his small restaurant was looted. It was not possible to verify his account.
The Sudanese authorities were registering the refugees.
“People are hungry and the flow of refugees continues, but we have little to offer,” said Salah Ramadan, head of administration in the border town.
Mubarak Abdallah, a 28-year-old Sudanese farmer, said supplies in the local food market were dwindling.
Hundreds of people have been killed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the National Defense Force on an offensive against local troops in Tigray last week, accusing them of attacking federal troops.
Abiy said government planes were bombing military targets in Tigray, including weapons depots and equipment controlled by Tigray forces.
But several refugees said their areas had been shelled by artillery from neighboring Eritrea in support of the Ethiopian army. Reuters could not independently verify this.
Tigray chief Debretsion Gebremichael said on Tuesday that Eritrea had sent troops across the border to support Ethiopian government forces, but provided no evidence.
Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed denied this on Friday.
“We were bombarded by artillery rounds from across the Eritrean border,” said Naksiam Guru, a 22-year-old refugee who lives near the border. “I saw people die in the streets.”
Burhani Abraham, 31, who arrived four days ago with his wife and three-year-old child, also reported bombing from Eritrea.
“I’m very hungry,” he said, sitting in the crowded makeshift camp.
A 26-year-old farmer from the Tigray region said the TPLF tried to recruit him but he fled. He did not want to give his name. “I am a simple farmer who grows corn … I am afraid of war and death,” he said.
Speaking to Reuters in the Sudanese border town of Hamdayat, they reported on the escalating conflict in Tigray state, where government forces are fighting fighters loyal to local rebel leaders.
The small town is home to a camp hosting 8,000 refugees. Several hundred arrived on Saturday morning and hundreds more are crowded on the rocky shore of the Tekeze River.
Refugees told stories of artillery attacks and shooting in the streets, with fighting spreading to neighboring Amhara state.
With blocked access to Tigray and greatly reduced communications, it was impossible to verify the state of the conflict or corroborate the refugees’ accounts.
“We are hungry and we are afraid that they will kill us,” said an old woman, referring to government troops fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
She spoke moments after paying the owner of a small boat 30 Ethiopian Biir (about 80 US cents) to take her across the river, while women and children were seen swimming. Refugees said one person had drowned while trying to cross the night before.
Niqisti, 42, said his brother was gunned down by government-allied militiamen outside their home in Humera in Tigray state and his small restaurant was looted. It was not possible to verify his account.
The Sudanese authorities were registering the refugees.
“People are hungry and the flow of refugees continues, but we have little to offer,” said Salah Ramadan, head of administration in the border town.
Mubarak Abdallah, a 28-year-old Sudanese farmer, said supplies in the local food market were dwindling.
Hundreds of people have been killed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the National Defense Force on an offensive against local troops in Tigray last week, accusing them of attacking federal troops.
Abiy said government planes were bombing military targets in Tigray, including weapons depots and equipment controlled by Tigray forces.
But several refugees said their areas had been shelled by artillery from neighboring Eritrea in support of the Ethiopian army. Reuters could not independently verify this.
Tigray chief Debretsion Gebremichael said on Tuesday that Eritrea had sent troops across the border to support Ethiopian government forces, but provided no evidence.
Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed denied this on Friday.
“We were bombarded by artillery rounds from across the Eritrean border,” said Naksiam Guru, a 22-year-old refugee who lives near the border. “I saw people die in the streets.”
Burhani Abraham, 31, who arrived four days ago with his wife and three-year-old child, also reported bombing from Eritrea.
“I’m very hungry,” he said, sitting in the crowded makeshift camp.
A 26-year-old farmer from the Tigray region said the TPLF tried to recruit him but he fled. He did not want to give his name. “I am a simple farmer who grows corn … I am afraid of war and death,” he said.
Source link