Five Steps to Addressing Gender-Based Violence Around the World

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 16 (IPS) – The 410 legal aid centers that I run in Bangladesh for BRAC’s human rights and legal aid services received around 35,900 requests for assistance in 2020. Almost all of them involve gender-based violence against women and girls. .

In Bangladesh, gender-based violence takes many forms: physical violence; husbands expelling their wives from the house during domestic disputes; husbands demand that their wives receive more dowry from their families and child marriage, among others. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the problem worse, as unemployment and other financial strains have increased. BRAC documented an increase of almost 31% (8,709) in incidents of violence against women and girls reported in 2020 compared to the same period last year (4,566).

The problem, however, is global. The United Nations estimates that 35% of women worldwide have experienced physical and / or sexual violence between intimate partners or sexual violence by a non-partner (not counting sexual harassment) at some point in their lives. In some countries, this number reaches 70%.

Based on our experience, BRAC has developed an integrated five-step approach to tackling gender-based violence. This approach includes prevention, protection, partnership, rehabilitation and follow-up. It can be replicated around the world to overcome gender-based violence.

Prevention requires increased awareness of gender-based violence. This must be done at all scales – from the global level to the local level, including the seeker of justice and the responsible. Leaders and the public need to understand the extent and nature of the problem, the factors influencing it, and what can be done. Leaders in government, civic institutions and religious groups must help change the norms that have made this violence so prevalent for so long.

At BRAC, we run Legal and Human Rights Education (HRLE) courses with our own specially designed curriculum to educate women about their basic legal rights in cases of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, violence community, child marriage, inheritance and trafficking. other. In 2020, we contacted 53,994 women and girls through these courses and provided advice and guidance to 10,492 women over the phone as the pandemic caused people to be locked out. In addition, BRAC organizes workshops with leaders of local communities on the legal rights of women and girls and the responsibilities of leaders.

BRAC also supports community women’s groups called Polli Shomaj, which are active in 54 of the country’s 64 districts, working to end child marriage and other forms of gender-based violence and to help women access relevant resources. In 2020, they prevented 1,091 child marriages, a 196% increase over the same period in 2019.

protection should also be continued with adequate implementation of laws against gender-based violence. Sadly, the Bangladesh justice system has a backlog of 3.7 million cases, reassuring perpetrators that they are unlikely to be punished.

BRAC enables access to justice through alternative dispute resolution in cases that can be appropriately resolved without formal court proceedings. In other cases, BRAC provides legal aid through its 350 enlisted lawyers across the country. In 2020, BRAC legal aid centers resolved 19,854 complaints through alternative dispute resolution and filed 2,469 civil and criminal cases.

Partnership enables collaboration with government agencies and non-governmental organizations to address gender-based violence. Through partnerships, BRAC helps survivors of violence get immediate medical and shelter support and file complaints at police stations. BRAC works with other service providers to help the government meet its commitment to ensure access to justice.

Rehabilitation – both social and economic – is another vital area for the integration of survivors of gender-based violence. They must be supported rather than rejected, and they must have the financial resources to survive without their abusive husbands. BRAC has succeeded in recovering a considerable amount of money for victims of gender-based violence, through alternative modes of conflict resolution and court cases. In 2020 alone, BRAC legal aid centers recovered US $ 5.1 million for victims. The recovery of these funds does not only involve a cost for the author; it supports the victim in her quest to establish a life free from such violence. A woman free from violence but without resources has not obtained justice.

Survivors must also be empowered through vocational training, so that they can find employment, and through continuing education, so that they can graduate. Rehabilitation must also be aligned with rehabilitation. The stigma of abuse must be removed. The norms that perpetuate gender-based violence must change.

Monitoring is essential, as it provides the latest data to increase awareness of gender-based violence and boost prevention efforts. Monitoring should be carried out by the government but often falls to non-governmental organizations – both to collect the data and provide an independent assessment. Either way, government involvement is vital.

Monitoring is needed before incidents to help prevent them. Verifying a girl’s birth certificate, for example, before marriage can help prevent child marriage. Monitoring is also needed to understand trends – in gender-based violence itself, criminal cases filed, court results, and changing circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must move forward to end gender-based violence. This integrated five-step approach marks the way. It is time for all of us to join the march towards a new day where gender-based violence is no more.

The author is Director of Human Rights and Legal Aid and Social Compliance Services at BRAC, based in Bangladesh.

