Five polio vaccinators slaughtered in Afghanistan; UN condemns “brutal” killings

The UN Humanitarian Coordination Office OCHA, said the deaths and injuries occurred in five separate attacks on health workers – the latest in a recent wave that saw three health workers killed in March during the national polio vaccination effort in Nangahar.

Earlier this month, aid workers from the Halo Trust demining group were attacked in northern Afghanistan, where extremists from an ISIL affiliate killed ten and injured more than a dozen, in what the UN security Council described as an “excruciating and cowardly targeted attack”.

The United Nations strongly condemns all attacks on health workers, wherever they are. The delivery of health care is an impartial attack on health workers and those who defend them is an attack on children, whose very lives they try to protect. @UNAMAnews@UNICEFAfg@WHOAfghanistan – Dr Ramiz Alakbarov (@RamizAlakbarov) June 15, 2021

The un Resident and humanitarian coordinator in the country, Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, says that he was “appalled by the brutality of the killings” on Tuesday, adding that “the senseless violence must stop”, urging the Afghan authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

He said the national campaign, which only started on Monday, aimed at reaching nearly 10 million children under the age of five, had been suspended in the eastern region. “Polio vaccination campaigns are an essential and effective way to reach millions of children… To deprive children of the assurance of a healthy life is inhumane.

An attack on children

“The UN strongly condemns all attacks against health workers, wherever they are. The delivery of health care is impartial and any attack on health workers and those who work to defend them is an attack on children, whose very lives they are trying to protect, ”he added.

The United Nations extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives, wishing the injured a full recovery.

Tedros “deeply saddened”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” by the attacks, adding that “access to essential health services and vaccination campaigns should be unhindered so that communities can be protected”.

According to media reports, Afghanistan reported 56 new cases of polio last year. But officials have reported that only one case of wild poliovirus has been detected in the country since October last year.