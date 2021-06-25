World

Five Pakistani paramilitary soldiers killed in attack on security forces in Balochistan – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

KARACHI: The Terrorists ambushed security forces patrolling a remote area of Pakistanis reluctant Balochistan province, killing five of them before fleeing, according to a press article published on Friday.
Five soldiers Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists, according to Inter-departmental public relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan region of Sibi district in Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.
A search operation is also underway to block the terrorists’ escape routes and apprehend the perpetrators, ISPR said.
Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rachid Ahmed condemned the attack.
“Terrorists cannot demoralize us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight terrorists with all its might,” he said,
Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in an explosion on the Marget-Quetta road.
Baluchistan, rich in resources, has long been the scene of violence by Taliban and Baloch nationalists.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Iran’s top leader gets his homemade corona vaccine

2 hours ago

At least 18 dead in Chinese martial arts center fire

4 hours ago

Joe Biden approves declaration of emergency in Florida after building collapse – Times of India

7 hours ago

Is Japan’s remarkable vaccination campaign on time for the Olympics?

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button