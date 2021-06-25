World
Five Pakistani paramilitary soldiers killed in attack on security forces in Balochistan – Times of India
KARACHI: The Terrorists ambushed security forces patrolling a remote area of Pakistanis reluctant Balochistan province, killing five of them before fleeing, according to a press article published on Friday.
Five soldiers Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists, according to Inter-departmental public relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan region of Sibi district in Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.
A search operation is also underway to block the terrorists’ escape routes and apprehend the perpetrators, ISPR said.
Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rachid Ahmed condemned the attack.
“Terrorists cannot demoralize us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight terrorists with all its might,” he said,
Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in an explosion on the Marget-Quetta road.
Baluchistan, rich in resources, has long been the scene of violence by Taliban and Baloch nationalists.
Five soldiers Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists, according to Inter-departmental public relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan region of Sibi district in Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.
A search operation is also underway to block the terrorists’ escape routes and apprehend the perpetrators, ISPR said.
Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rachid Ahmed condemned the attack.
“Terrorists cannot demoralize us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight terrorists with all its might,” he said,
Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in an explosion on the Marget-Quetta road.
Baluchistan, rich in resources, has long been the scene of violence by Taliban and Baloch nationalists.