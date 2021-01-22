Five million people in the UK have received a vaccine and officials are hinting the variant could be deadlier, although it’s too early to tell.
For weeks, Britain has reported alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths, hospitals continued to fill up, and fears have grown that it will take months to control the spread of a more transmissible variant first detected in the Kent region of England last year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Friday that the new variant could also be associated with a slightly higher risk of death, although he admitted it was too early to be sure, and its own scientific advisers have called for restraint in interpreting the preliminary evidence. .
Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said data indicating an increased risk of death in people infected with the new variant is preliminary and based on small numbers. The absolute risk of dying from Covid-19 still remains low.
“That evidence isn’t solid yet, it’s a bunch of different pieces of information that come together to support this,” Mr. Vallance said.
Referring to the country’s overburdened National Health Service, Mr Johnson said that ‘it is largely the impact of this new variant that means the NHS is under such intense pressure’.
Yet, as Britain’s leading health authorities have warned of the dark weeks ahead, the latest vaccination figures have offered a silver lining: nearly 5.5 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine in Great Britain. Brittany Friday, according to government data. This represents about 8 percent of the population.
By comparison, the United States has vaccinated about 4.5 percent of its population, and most European countries have vaccinated less than 2 percent.
Fewer than 500,000 people in Britain have received a second injection, as the National Health Service prioritizes first injections and second doses are given up to 12 weeks after the first. England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Astra Zeneca vaccines conferred a “vast majority of protection”.
Since authorities imposed new lockdown restrictions on England this month, Britain has reported its highest daily death figures. The country remains one of the most affected in Europe. and authorities have said England’s lockdown could remain in place through the spring.
“We will have to live with the coronavirus, one way or another, for a long time,” Mr Johnson said on Friday.
The situation is so grim that, according to British press reportsauthorities plan to offer £ 500 (around $ 680) to anyone who tests positive for the virus to help them stay in quarantine for a full 10 days, which many are not currently doing.
There are also concerns that the reduction in vaccine deliveries from Pfizer, which retools a major manufacturing plant in Belgium, could slow the vaccination campaign, and that variations in vaccination rates disadvantage certain regions of the country.
In Britain, a racetrack, rugby fields and religious buildings have been turned into vaccination centers, and gunshots are also given in 1,200 hospitals and doctors’ offices. More than two million people have been vaccinated in the past seven days, twice as many as two weeks ago.
At this rate, Britain may still fall short of its goal of vaccinating 13.9 million people by mid-February, but authorities have said they can meet the target if they continue to accelerate the pace.
