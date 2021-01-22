Five million people in the UK have received a vaccine and officials are hinting the variant could be deadlier, although it’s too early to tell.

For weeks, Britain has reported alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths, hospitals continued to fill up, and fears have grown that it will take months to control the spread of a more transmissible variant first detected in the Kent region of England last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Friday that the new variant could also be associated with a slightly higher risk of death, although he admitted it was too early to be sure, and its own scientific advisers have called for restraint in interpreting the preliminary evidence. .

Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said data indicating an increased risk of death in people infected with the new variant is preliminary and based on small numbers. The absolute risk of dying from Covid-19 still remains low.

“That evidence isn’t solid yet, it’s a bunch of different pieces of information that come together to support this,” Mr. Vallance said.