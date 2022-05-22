Five Dead After Severe Thunderstorms Lash Parts of Canada

In a grim start to a long weekend in Canada, at least five people were killed and millions of thousands of customers remained without power after a line of thunderstorms cut a violent path across parts of Quebec and Ontario on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The storm — with wind gusts surpassing 80 miles per hour — uprooted trees and damaged power lines and structures across southern and central Quebec and southern Ontario, Environment Canada, the government’s weather service, said. On Sunday, a day before Canadians were to celebrate Victoria Day, scattered tree limbs still blocked roads and animals were trapped by pieces of splintered barns. Utility companies rushed to restore power for customers, some of whom had been in the dark for more than 12 hours.

In Brampton, Ontario, just west of Toronto, one woman died after she was struck by a tree as she walked outside during the storm, according to the Peel Regional Police. Another person died when a tree fell on a camping trailer that was parked at Pinehurst Lake, the Ontario Provincial Police said. In Ottawa, a 59-year-old man was killed after a tree fell on him at a golf course, the police said. A 30-year-old man died after he was hit by a falling tree in the Ganaraska Forest, east of Toronto, the police said.