First, the COP26 draft agreement calls for “fossil fuels” while strengthening the Paris Agreement

GLASGOW, Scotland – A draft COP26 agreement released early Wednesday morning, for the first time in an official UN climate agency text, would call for a phasing out of coal and an end to fossil fuel subsidies. It would also reaffirm the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting man-made global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

Why is this important: The agreement that emerges from Glasgow will help determine what future people will experience over the next few decades. Studies show each increase in global warming increases the chances of deadly extreme weather events, increases sea level rise and destabilizes polar ice caps.

Scientific evidence indicates countries are already off course to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The draft, drafted by COP26 President Alok Sharma, in consultation with the ministers he has tasked with resolving some outstanding issues, sets a milestone and kicks off a frenzied period of diplomacy over the next 72 hours or more.

Between the lines: By calling for a rapid transition from fossil fuels, the draft agreement breaks new ground. The Paris Agreement never even mentioned the term.

Major producers of coal and fossil fuels, such as China, Saudi Arabia and Australia, may oppose language calling for an accelerated phase-out of these energy sources and subsidies for them. ci, which is unprecedented for a COP text but has already featured in the G8 and G20 statements. .

“I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight this week,” Alden Meyer, senior partner at E3G and long-time COP negotiator, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Developing countries are likely to seek to strengthen sections dealing with cash flows from industrialized countries.

Details: The draft text also calls on countries to come up with more ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. More specifically, it invites the United Nations Secretary-General to convene countries in 2023 to review their plans. reduction in emissions before 2030.

It adopts a provision requested by the United States and other countries to ask each country to make new emission reduction commitments by the end of next year. Under the Paris Agreement, the next review was not scheduled until 2025.

This would help close the gap between current emissions pledges and where the world needs to be in order to meet the 1.5 degree Paris Agreement target.

The plot: Text is lighter on the details when it comes to ensuring that more money flows from industrialized countries to the developing world to help people adapt to the effects of global warming and take action to be more resilient to climate disasters.

The project recognizes the need for “significantly strengthened support for developing country parties” in addition to the $ 100 billion per year already pledged to them from 2020, although this total has not yet been reached. .

It also contains open brackets, indicating that no agreement has yet been reached, in a key section on “loss and damage” that would force the United States and other historically significant polluters to pay developing countries. for the damage caused by global warming that these countries did not cause.

For the first time, the United States and other industrialized countries are making a decision to recognize that loss and damage does occur, but are reluctant to set a precedent for potentially significant claims.

What they say : The project is more strongly focused on climate change mitigation actions to reduce the severity of global warming, and more vague on ambition and finances, says Jennifer Tollman of E3G, a European climate-focused think tank.

The text asks countries to “at least double” their financial commitments for adaptation, but gives no associated date. This raises the question, says Tollman, of “what are we really aiming for when we talk about long-term adaptation? “

And after: Diplomats, including ministers, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will work to fill in details missing from the text and lock in current wording while handling a potentially contentious debate.

