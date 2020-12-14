World
First shipments of Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Canada – Times of India
TORONTO: the first of many freezers Covid-19 vials of vaccine arrived in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin trudeau Sunday night tweeted a photo of them being taken from a plane. Canada’s health regulator has approved the vaccine manufactured by American Pharmacist Pfizer and Germany BioNTech last Wednesday.
The vaccines are destined for 14 distribution sites across the country.
Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying it is ready to start vaccinating residents of two long-term care homes as of Monday.
More of the 30,000 initial doses of the vaccine in Canada are expected to cross the border on Monday.
the Canadian government recently amended its contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to be able to deliver up to 249,000 doses this month.
Despite the arrival of vaccine vials, Trudeau urged Canadians to continue wearing masks, avoid gatherings and download a government app that lets users know if they have come in contact with those who have been tested positive.
“That’s good news ,? Trudeau said.” But our fight against COVID-19 is not finished. Now more than ever, let’s remain vigilant. The encouraging developments come as the coronavirus continues to soar across much of the world.
Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers and is currently reviewing three more vaccines, including one from Moderna which Canadian health officials say may be approved soon.
Canada has ordered more doses than Canadians need, but the government plans to donate the excess supply to poor countries.
Prime Minister Justin trudeau Sunday night tweeted a photo of them being taken from a plane. Canada’s health regulator has approved the vaccine manufactured by American Pharmacist Pfizer and Germany BioNTech last Wednesday.
The vaccines are destined for 14 distribution sites across the country.
Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying it is ready to start vaccinating residents of two long-term care homes as of Monday.
More of the 30,000 initial doses of the vaccine in Canada are expected to cross the border on Monday.
the Canadian government recently amended its contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to be able to deliver up to 249,000 doses this month.
Despite the arrival of vaccine vials, Trudeau urged Canadians to continue wearing masks, avoid gatherings and download a government app that lets users know if they have come in contact with those who have been tested positive.
“That’s good news ,? Trudeau said.” But our fight against COVID-19 is not finished. Now more than ever, let’s remain vigilant. The encouraging developments come as the coronavirus continues to soar across much of the world.
Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers and is currently reviewing three more vaccines, including one from Moderna which Canadian health officials say may be approved soon.
Canada has ordered more doses than Canadians need, but the government plans to donate the excess supply to poor countries.
Source link