First Pfizer data shows vaccine to be over 90% effective – Times of India

Drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that an early analysis of its coronavirus The vaccine trial suggested the vaccine was very effective in preventing Covid-19, a promising development as the world anxiously awaits any positive news about a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people.Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with German manufacturer BioNTech, has released just a few details clinical test , based on the first formal data review by an external expert group.The company said analysis found the vaccine to be over 90% effective in preventing disease in trial volunteers who had no evidence of prior coronavirus infection. If the results are maintained, this level of protection would put it on par with highly effective childhood vaccines against diseases such as measles . No serious safety issues were observed, the company said.

Pfizer plans to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency clearance of the two-dose vaccine later this month, after collecting the recommended two months of safety data. By the end of the year, it will have manufactured enough doses to immunize 15-20 million people, company executives said. “It’s a historic moment” Kathrin jansensaid in an interview a senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer. “It was a devastating situation, a pandemic, and we set out on a path and a goal that no one has ever achieved – to develop a vaccine in a year.”

Independent scientists have cautioned against assuming early results before collecting data on long-term safety and efficacy. Yet this development makes Pfizer the first company to report positive results from an advanced-stage vaccine trial, putting it at the forefront of a frenzied global race that started in January and unfolded at record speed. .

Eleven vaccines are in advanced stages of testing, including four in the United States. Pfizer’s progress could bode well for Moderna’s vaccine, which uses similar technology. Moderna said he could have early results later this month.

The news comes just days after Joseph R Biden Jr won the presidential election over President Trump. Trump had repeatedly hinted that a vaccine would be ready before election day, Nov. 3. This fall, Pfizer chief executive Dr Albert Bourla frequently claimed the company could have a “reading” by October, which has not happened.

Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to get a vaccine to market faster, has pledged Pfizer $ 2 billion to deliver 100 million doses to the federal government, which will be given to Americans free of charge. But Jansen sought to steer the company away from Operation Warp Speed ​​and presidential politics, noting that the company – unlike other vaccine pioneers – was not taking any federal money to fund research and development.

“We’ve never been in Warp Speed,” she says. “We never took money from the US government, or from anyone.”

She said she learned of the results of the outside expert panel shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and the timing was not swayed by the election. “We have always said that science is the engine of our conduct – not politics,” she said.

The data released by Pfizer on Monday was published in a press release, not a peer-reviewed medical journal. This is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the initial finding of more than 90% effectiveness may change as the trial continues.

Jansen said that as the trial continued, an independent board reviewing the data had not told him and other executives at the company other details, such as how many people had developed forms. mild or more severe Covid-19 – crucial information the FDA has said it will need to assess any vaccine against the coronavirus. The agency also called for other detailed data that could take weeks to review, including how the company plans to manufacture millions of doses and ensure the product is consistent and safe.

The trial is expected to continue until 164 people in the 44,000-person trial have developed Covid-19, and will also assess how well it protects against the development of severe forms of the disease, and to what extent the vaccine protects people who have already been infected with the virus. coronavirus.

Half of the participants received two doses of the vaccine and half received a placebo. The first analysis was based on 94 volunteers who developed Covid-19. Jansen said external counsel did not say how many of those cases were from participants who had been vaccinated. But with an efficacy rate of over 90%, most had to be in the placebo group.

Jansen said the global surge in coronavirus infections contributed to the speed at which trial participants became infected with the virus. “You can see for yourself, prices are going up everywhere,” she says. “So we think, based on our predictions, that it shouldn’t take us very long” to arrive at 164 cases of Covid-19.

Work on the vaccine began in Mainz, Germany at the end of January when Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, read information about the virus in the Lancet that filled him with dread. “I almost instantly knew it would affect us,” Sahin said in an interview. The same day, the first European cases were detected, in France.

Sahin assembled a team of 40 people to work on the vaccine. Many employees canceled vacations and Sahin authorized payment for overtime. They called it Project Lightspeed.

BioNTech used technology that had never been approved for use in humans. It takes genetic material called messenger RNA and injects it into muscle cells, which process it as instructions for building a protein – a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus. The proteins then stimulate the immune system and are believed to provide long-lasting protection against the virus. Other companies, including Moderna, are also using messenger RNA technology.

BioNTech quickly identified 20 candidate vaccines and began testing them in rodents. But the company lacked the experience and resources to quickly conduct a major clinical trial. So Sahin called Pfizer. The two companies had been working on developing an influenza vaccine since 2018, and less than a day after Sahin called Jansen at Pfizer, the companies agreed to team up on a coronavirus vaccine. In mid-March, the companies announced their partnership.

After initial trials in humans, they determined that two vaccine candidates produced a robust immune response, comprising antibodies to the virus and powerful immune cells called T cells. They chose the one with the fewest side effects for launch a trial with more than 30,000 volunteers in the United States, Argentina, Brazil and Germany. In September, the company extended the trial to 44,000 participants.

Before even starting, the Trump administration bet that Pfizer and BioNTech would be successful, announcing its early purchase agreement on July 22. At the time, that was the biggest commitment of the US government.

Occasionally over the past seven months, while working from his home in the affluent suburb of Scarsdale, New York, Bourla spoke to Trump, who had linked the progress of a vaccine to his electoral hopes. . Bourla said the president insisted on getting details on when the vaccine could be ready.

“Every time I spoke with the President, I told him that he shouldn’t worry about us compromising safety or effectiveness, but that we would do it as fast as science would allow,” a- he declared.

At the end of the summer, as the president made public statements about an upcoming vaccine, Bourla boarded a Pfizer plane bound for Frankfurt to pick up Sahin. The two were meeting face-to-face for the first time, but there was little time for jokes, or even science.

As they walked down to a factory in Austria that would produce their vaccine, they discussed how to ensure that a wary public would trust their vaccine. Days later, Pfizer organized an effort by the big pharmaceutical companies to promise that any vaccine against the coronavirus would withstand scientific scrutiny.

In another move to build public confidence and after criticism from outside researchers, Pfizer and other companies have taken the unusual step of releasing their trial plans, known as protocols, revealing generally secret details about how they were evaluating his vaccine.

“We are approaching our goal,” he wrote. “And although we have no political considerations with our pre-announced date, we find ourselves in the crucible of the US presidential election.”

The trial protocol allowed for four interim analyzes – preliminary analyzes that would give the external expert committee a chance to identify safety issues and assess whether the vaccine was working. Outside of that panel, no one – neither doctors nor company officials – was allowed to know which participants received the vaccine or a placebo.

The first interim analysis was believed to have taken place after 32 people in the study developed Covid-19, but the company said after discussing the matter with the FDA, it decided to wait for the second analysis – to 62 cases. During its discussions with the agency, 32 more cases quickly accumulated.

“When everything was done and sprinkled, and we were able to actually do the analysis, it turned out that we still had a lot more than we expected,” Jansen said. The outside panel therefore examined 94 cases – more than half of the number needed to complete the trial.

Wide distribution of the Pfizer vaccine will be a logistical challenge. Because it is made with mRNA, doses will need to be stored at ultra cold temperatures. While Pfizer has developed a special cooler to transport the vaccine, equipped with GPS thermal sensors, it is still unclear where people will receive the injections and what role the government will play in distribution. In addition to the challenge, people will have to come back three weeks later for a second dose to complete the vaccination.

Most experts say the world will need plenty of treatments and vaccines to end the pandemic.

“There is a lot at stake for humanity,” Bourla said. “If we do it right, the world can be saved.”