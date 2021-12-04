First person: “Trafficking is a crime that can happen before our eyes”

This feature has been changed for clarity and length. Mr. Chatzis spoke with Melissa Fleming, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. You can listen to the full interview on the UN podcast, Wake up at night.

“Human trafficking and migrant smuggling have changed a lot since I took over this job. They have become more severe, in the sense of what the criminals involved are inflicting on people. There is more violence, the victims are younger and there are more child victims.

It is a crime that can sometimes happen in front of our eyes, as we go to work, shop, drive our kids to school, or meet friends for dinner. There are industries that we come into contact with in our daily lives, such as hospitality, agriculture, construction and others where victims of trafficking are exploited.

The traffickers in Europe take groups of children from one country to another and force them to beg. Then they take all the money and often leave them to starve. For criminals, it’s all about money, and people are just a way to make a profit.

We have to accept that the criminals are real people themselves. They have friends, families and children. They can even work in organizations supposed to fight these crimes, such as the police or immigration services, and abuse their profession.

© UNICEF / Jim Holmes A mother whose daughter was trafficked at the age of sixteen covers her face to protect her identity.

“Every traffic story can shake you deeply”

Every traffic story can shake you up deeply. It affects children, even babies can be victims. There are girls and women of all ages who are sexually exploited, and men who are desperate for employment and find themselves in the hands of criminal gangs who then use them for forced labor and other purposes.

We now have the online aspect of crime. Sexual exploitation videos and images are broadcast around the world through various channels. You can delete them from one platform, but they appear on another.

I still have the feeling that we could all do more against this crime. In the long run, we really need to look at our development model and the way our economies are structured. The private sector has an important role to play in these efforts and a responsibility to act.

UNODC Ilias Chatzis and Yatta Dakowah, the UNODC representative in Brussels, during a special session of the European Parliament on migration – Brussels, Belgium – 2017.

“Focus on how to stop criminals”

With migrant smuggling, we need to focus on how to stop the criminals and not the migrants. The smuggling gangs profit a lot from people who are looking for a better life. While trying to stop the criminals, we must not forget the migrants themselves and the need to respect their dignity, their human rights and to offer protection to those in need.

Human trafficking is not a crime that only occurs in the developing world. It occurs in all regions. According to our latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, 148 countries out of the 193 United Nations Member States have reported cases of human trafficking in the past two years.

The team I lead works around the world to help countries fight human trafficking and migrant smuggling. Thanks to the services we provide, frontline workers, law enforcement authorities, prosecutors and judges are better equipped to protect victims of trafficking and irregular migrants and ensure the conviction of perpetrators.

I have seen a lot of human suffering in my career. I saw it with my own eyes when I was based in the former Yugoslavia. I have experienced the uprooting of people through war, the exploitation of people by others, the links between organized crime and war, the breakdown of families and the desire to return home, but the inability to do so. do, because things have changed so much that you wouldn’t recognize the place.

We still have so much to learn from ourselves and from history. We don’t learn fast enough. I took on this job in the hope of making a difference. I really try to make sure that what I’m doing has a real positive impact.