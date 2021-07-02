First person: “The Syrians always have ambition and hope”

“Despite the difficult times we have been through, young Syrians still have the ambition and hope to develop and empower communities.

Young people should have the right to participate in finding solutions to the challenges they face, not only as volunteers or participants, but also as responsible leaders ready to take the lead in future endeavors.

In parallel with my studies in civil and environmental engineering in the Syrian capital, Damascus, I have helped organize international events with many local NGOs, and my years of experience in the field of social entrepreneurship have helped me. helped found Entrepioneers 2030.

We are a voluntary youth platform that supports and empowers young Syrians, living inside the country and abroad, in raising awareness and working to achieve Sustainable development goals (SDGs) and cooperate to find solutions to the challenges facing young people.

We have worked on the platform with our partners, through campaigns and workshops, to educate over 2,500 young men and women on the SDGs and to develop interactive training and entrepreneurship programs for young Syrians.

Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic had an effect on our projects, but we took advantage of the home quarantine period to develop our working methods remotely, and we were able to participate virtually in important events and build our network with experts and researchers. . We were also able to offer an online seminar to hundreds of beneficiaries during the quarantine period.

“My belief in Syrian youth could reach the sky! “

Being chosen as a finalist for the SDG Action Awards, among the 2,000 initiatives submitted by 140 countries around the world, is a big step. We are very proud to be able to represent our beloved Syria, and the Arab States, and we hope that this visibility will help us to bring more to the Syrian youth.

I am so proud to be a part of Entrepioners 2030. My faith in Syrian youth is so high they could reach the sky! They are creative and intelligent young people who have endless energy and knowledge, but they lack the financial means and the support of mentors, which hinders their ability to turn their creative ideas into reality.

Personally, I believe that the greatest opportunities are created from crises, so there is no need to give up and be disappointed. Let us give young people confidence, because they are responsible for shaping the future. Their voices must be heard. ”