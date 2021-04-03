First person: the Afghan woman who puts her life in danger to clear her house of mines

Over three decades of armed conflict in Afghanistan has left a sad legacy, with mines and other explosive remnants of war contaminating the country. Since 1989, the Afghanistan Mine Action Program (MAPA) has worked to eliminate these hazardous materials, but, with the conflict still ongoing, some 120 civilian mine-related casualties are recorded each month, and few likely that the goal of declaring the country mine-free will be achieved.

Although explosive remnants of war remain at some shooting ranges, Bamyan has been declared mine-free since 2019, making it Afghanistan’s first mine-free province, after years of mine clearance that saw explosive devices removed from some 27,012,116 square meters of land contaminated with explosive devices.

Fezeh Rezaye, 26, a mother of two, is a member of a 19-woman demining team, honored for their efforts by the Arms Control Association, which awarded them the International Arms Control Person Award in 2019. She explains that a tragic incident caused her to put aside her ambition to become a teacher and undertake dangerous mine clearance work instead.

“I had known several people from my village who were injured or killed by mines in Bamyan. Even our owner lost his leg in a mine accident. But it was the death of seven children, all from the same family in our village, that really touched me. They were together in the mountains when they were all killed by a mine explosion. I thought about my own children, that it could have happened to them.

‘For the sake of my children’

At the time, I was teaching literacy to rural women in the countryside of Bamyan, and my friends and family, including my children, did not agree with my decision to become a deminer. I would tell them that for my future and for my children, I wanted Bamyan to be landmine free, so that everyone could study and enjoy life.

Most families are still afraid of this job. Parents see this work as dangerous and risky. They don’t want to risk their daughter’s life. Some districts of Bamyan also have more cultural restrictions, and they don’t like women working for money.

But, in general, Bamyan society is more open than other parts of the country: it is a poor province, with a high unemployment rate, and mine clearance is one of the few opportunities for women to earn money. ‘silver.

Fears for the future

At the moment, we have work in Bamyan, because there are still explosive devices on some shooting ranges. I am concerned about my job security because, once they are cleared, I may not be able to work in other provinces, many of which are dominated by the Taliban.

My ambition is to acquire more technical skills through specialized training in mine action, as well as to improve my language skills, including my English. I am also interested in completing a masters degree in sociology or archeology. If women deminers get clerical jobs in the mine action sector, it would improve their job security.

Winning the Arms Control Award made a big difference to me and to the team. After winning, we were recognized by Afghan society and became idols for many women. We were the first female demining team in Afghanistan, and we have proven that women can work as hard as men, that we are equal. “