First Person: Telling the Tragic Story of Mercury Poisoning in Japan

As a storyteller at the Municipal Museum of Disease in Minamata, Mr. Ogata helps keep alive the memory of what is considered one of the most serious pollution incidents in Japan of the twentieth century.

The incident was caused by the release of toxic chemicals from an industrial factory, which accumulated in shellfish and fish, and were then consumed by local people.

More than 2,000 people have been recognized as victims, many of whom, including Mr. Ogata, have had to fight for recognition and compensation: around 20 members of his family have been affected by the disease, which causes muscle weakness , loss of peripheral vision, and hearing and speech disturbances.

“Minamata disease first caused damage to my family in September 1957. When I was almost two years old, my grandfather Fukumatsu Ogata suddenly developed an unexplained illness, which got worse by the day. , with seizures and drooling, difficulty walking, speech problems, and other symptoms.

Two months later, he died in the Isolation and Infectious Diseases Department of Minamata Municipal Hospital. This was the first tragedy caused by Minamata disease in the Ogata family. However, we were never told what caused the illness. My sister Hitomi, who was born a week before her grandfather developed the disease, was born with a disability, again without explanation, and then other members of the Ogata family began to fall ill one after the other. others.

When I became an adult, I noticed that I had very little feeling in my limbs. I work as a carpenter and when I was younger I often cut my finger on the whetstone when sharpening knives because my finger would fall off.

We figured out that it was methylmercury poisoning, but we couldn’t really publicize that we were the victims because people thought Minamata’s disease was contagious.

Rumors spread though, and people were saying that no one should marry a member of the Ogata family. I got married when I was 20, but on our engagement day my wife got a call. Naming me, the person told her, “The man you are trying to marry is a victim of Minamata disease. The whole family will be devastated. Are you okay with going to such a place as a bride? ”

When I was younger, I hid my illness from others. I would change the subject if he came up, and I would say it had nothing to do with me. It was my daughter who told me that I had to live honestly. His words stuck on my chest, and I chose to stop hiding, at the age of 38.

For 10 years, my request to be officially declared a victim of Minamata disease was rejected until, on March 15, 2007, the governor of Kumamoto prefecture declared that she would recognize me as a patient of Minamata disease. Minamata.

After getting the certification, I wondered how I would live in the future, and then I decided to become a storyteller, so that I could tell people around the world about the disease.

Minamata, who suffered so much, adopted the United Nations Convention named after the city, which will save the lives of many people around the world. The people of Minamata suffered greatly from the disease and were torn apart, but from this we gained wonderful power, in the form of the Minamata Convention.

Minamata disease is by no means over but, in showing people around the world what victims can do and accomplish, I think the world can take courage. “