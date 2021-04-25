First person: Rohingya refugees traumatized again after devastating campfire

Mohammad Alam is one of 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled unrest in neighboring Myanmar in recent years and are now taking refuge in Cox’s Bazar. He told UN News he lost all of his belongings to the fire and how he and others are trying to rebuild for the future.

“I never thought I would face such horrific incidents as the 2017 violence in Myanmar again. On March 22, I saw smoke rising in a nearby camp, but didn’t think much about it as it is a common occurrence during the dry season. I just assumed it would be hosed down quickly by the fire department like the previous times. I could never have predicted its magnitude.

When I saw the flames reach my neighborhood, I rushed to my shelter and managed to evacuate my mother and three younger siblings. As I walked home to try and save some of my things, I felt the fire over my head and for a brief moment, I passed out.

My father shook me and pulled me out of the shelter. We managed to keep only the clothes on the back. Everything else burned down. Until then, my mother and siblings were nowhere to be found. I searched for them frantically for a few hours. Fortunately, we found them at my friend’s house. After three weeks of dispersed life, we finally moved in together again.

It seems that the Rohingya community which was trying to forget the traumas of the past is once again traumatized. The refugees are stressed and worried about other potential fires. People are in mourning, for their loved ones, for their property, for their life at home.

UNICEF Bangladesh 2021 The charred remains of Rohingya refugee shelters and belongings after a devastating fire engulfed Kutupalong refugee camp on March 22.

After the fire, all staff rushed here to support and coordinate humanitarian aid on the ground. They ensured that facilities were rehabilitated quickly, including health centers, latrines and distribution points. I saw the IMO the teams here are working day and night to make sure we are taken care of. As a refugee, I am grateful for this service. As an IOM volunteer, I am honored to be part of the response and to serve my community.

Educate the community

After the fire, I started working at Camp 9. We walk through all the neighborhoods and use our megaphones to broadcast messages for the community. The messages cover different topics, such as food, nutrition, refugee registration, as well as medicine for those in need.

We work with different people to deliver these messages so that we can reach every shelter.

If someone has a problem, we check how we can support them and fix the problem. If they don’t get the support they need, they can contact the complaints office. We also show them where the services are provided.

We teach people how to protect themselves in the event of a fire. We work closely with volunteers from the Disaster Management Unit, also known as community firefighters.

We broadcast the messages on the loudspeakers outside the mosque. We advise people to take care of their children and their elders. We also recommend that they do not go to areas affected by fire, as they could injure themselves.

I derive great satisfaction from these tasks. People have faced many problems and challenges. They are fighting for their life. If I can help them in such situations, I think I am blessed. I feel good about myself. I think we should help people at the worst of times. This is what makes me happy.

Myanmar life

My childhood was similar to that of other children around the world. I went to school in my village, played with my friends and led a happy life with my family and my seven siblings. My parents were farmers, working in agriculture and fish farming. I managed to finish high school while helping my dad with daily chores. Back home in our village, we managed to make a living off the land, but our fate was not in our hands.

Seeing the oppression at home, we decided to cross the border on August 27, 2017. We stayed a few days at the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar. After that, we moved from place to place, staying with friends and relatives for about a month until we finally arrived in the refugee camps.

It was a struggle at first to find what we needed, from food to medicine. As the funding started to come in, we received more support. We have been successful in rebuilding our shelters, accessing educational programs and having a livelihood to generate income for ourselves.

Over time, life in the camp became more disciplined and people traumatized by violence in their country began to enjoy life again.

At first, I worked as a translator for journalists covering the Rohingya crisis. In 2018, I was lucky enough to find a job as a volunteer at IOM. My older siblings got married here and now have families of their own.

Village life restored

Over the years, we have managed to recreate our hometown of Rakhine right here in the camp. Sometimes it feels like a life has passed since we arrived here.

Between the incidents of returning home, the fire here and COVID-19[female[feminine, it’s hard to be optimistic. Most people have given up hope for now because it has no benefit. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow let alone a month from now.

We can only hope that future generations can have a better future than us. But I personally hope that better days will come after the worse days.