First person: Raise a glass to “Mama Cheers”

Julian Omalla, which is widely known as “Mama Cheers” after the popular “Cheers” juice brand that his company Delight Uganda produces, is now planning to expand with the construction of a new factory in the north of the country. country.

“When I started my company, Delight Uganda Limited, in 1996, I didn’t know much about running a business. I started it from scratch and had to overcome many challenges.

I remember walking many miles on bad roads and working in my garden from morning to night. One of the weak spots came when my trading partner ran away with all the money I had raised to buy stocks. I only had one wheelbarrow left to bring fruit to the market, and a red dress!

I couldn’t get banks to finance my business because I didn’t have any collateral so raising funds to develop was a tough task. Like most women in Uganda, I had to rely on savings and reinvest my profits in the business.

A born entrepreneur

Four years later, I joined UNCTADfor entrepreneurs, who helped me develop and execute my business growth plan. The course improved my self-confidence and allowed me to learn new skills, such as goal setting, accounting, marketing, goal setting and working effectively to achieve them. It made me realize that I am a born entrepreneur.

Over the years, I have stayed in touch with my trainers and honed my entrepreneurial skills. I kept asking questions to help improve my business, even on weekends!

Thanks to my determination and the skills I had acquired, I developed the business to the point that at one point we had 60% of the juice market in Uganda, with a processing line producing 12,000 liters of juice. fruit drinks. per day. We have also diversified into other business activities, such as poultry farming, feed corn production, a flour mill and a bakery.

Share the success

We were used to large juice concentrates as it was difficult to source high quality, locally grown fresh fruit. But, in 2011, the company acquired 1,700 acres of land to grow fruit trees, such as mangoes, guavas, and citrus, and organized the Nwoya Fruit Growers Cooperative, which has 5,000 members, most of whom ( 3,750) women.

Each of these women owns at least one acre of orchard interspersed with short-term seasonal crops for income and sustainability. In one season, they can earn up to $ 1,850 per acre of land. And, thanks to the Delight Farm Institute, we are creating new decent jobs and providing better livelihoods for many people.

New factory, new horizons

This year, we received $ 10 million in funding from the Ugandan government, which will allow us to build a modern fresh juice factory, allowing us to add value to fruits grown by local farmers and meet demand. growing market for dried fruits, in particular mangoes.

Winning the UNCTAD award motivated me so much! I plan to create a center of excellence, where academics can share their knowledge, help us achieve international standards and export our products to all corners of the world.

I think the reason we have been successful is our engagement with the community. The people of northern Uganda suffered so much during the civil war, and I believe our success will help them empower themselves and survive.