First Person: Inspirational ‘Human Swan’ Climate Action

“Flying with birds is the most amazing thing there is. I am really surprised that not everyone does! You see the world from a completely different angle, but also you can have the most beautiful encounters with birds.

When I was flying over Russia there were these large flocks of birds to my right and at one point two of the birds split from the main flock and flew with me like I was the lead bird, and it was absolutely magical.

We realized from the last expedition that anything affecting Bewick’s swan populations was pretty much exacerbated by climate change, and that was an issue we really wanted to focus on.

Plus, I had another close encounter with climate change last year, when we lost our family home to the Australian bushfires. I felt like I couldn’t ignore him anymore.

Change the story

We want to change the whole narrative around climate change, especially for people who watch it and think it’s this horrible, scary thing. We want to try to reframe it as a huge opportunity and show all the amazing ideas and innovators that are really trying to do something about it.

And we need a radical change in the way our economy works. We have destroyed so many natural habitats around the world that the planet is really struggling to cope with it. the Circular economy is the only way forward.