First Person: Inspirational ‘Human Swan’ Climate Action
Australian biologist Sacha Dench has been nicknamed “the human swan” in recognition of his record-breaking 7,000 kilometer paramotor (powered paraglider) flight, followed by Bewick’s swans in 11 countries, from Arctic Russia to the United Kingdom. Ahead of the International Day for Biological Diversity, Ms. Dench explains why radical change is needed in the global economy, to save endangered wildlife.
“Flying with birds is the most amazing thing there is. I am really surprised that not everyone does! You see the world from a completely different angle, but also you can have the most beautiful encounters with birds.
When I was flying over Russia there were these large flocks of birds to my right and at one point two of the birds split from the main flock and flew with me like I was the lead bird, and it was absolutely magical.
We realized from the last expedition that anything affecting Bewick’s swan populations was pretty much exacerbated by climate change, and that was an issue we really wanted to focus on.
Plus, I had another close encounter with climate change last year, when we lost our family home to the Australian bushfires. I felt like I couldn’t ignore him anymore.
Change the story
We want to change the whole narrative around climate change, especially for people who watch it and think it’s this horrible, scary thing. We want to try to reframe it as a huge opportunity and show all the amazing ideas and innovators that are really trying to do something about it.
And we need a radical change in the way our economy works. We have destroyed so many natural habitats around the world that the planet is really struggling to cope with it. the Circular economy is the only way forward.
Tour of Britain Challenge
-
In 2016, Sacha Dench traveled 7,000 kilometers from Arctic Russia to the UK on a paramotor to help save Bewick’s swan. The flight, which saw her brave thunderstorms and polar bears, was an attempt to understand why Bewick’s swan populations were in decline.
-
In June 2021, Mrs Dench will embark on a new adventure by flying over the entire British coast, propelled only by a paramotor, in an attempt to break two world records. During the trip, she will stop at farms, rewilding areas, small businesses and schools to uncover their sustainability stories and share with the world as many innovative climate solutions as possible.
-
As an ambassador for the United Nations Convention on Migratory Species, Sacha campaigned to raise awareness of the issues facing many species and habitats around the world. However, in the Round Britain Climate Challenge, she will focus on climate change, which she describes as the greatest threat we face as a society.
-
Ms Dench hopes her expedition will raise awareness about the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in November, which is hosted by the UK, and actively engages the public in exciting climate solutions.
It’s time to step up
What really inspires me is the fact that if you can communicate something in the right way, you can get other people to participate and want to help as well.
I don’t want people to see the flying expedition and think, well, that’s the superhero thing, but not something I can do: we need more people, not just those in the world conservation NGOs, to step in and decide that, in fact, it’s really important to them as individuals.
For years, I’ve focused on the stories of the people I’ve met along the way, and the things they’ve offered to do to help, because as soon as people hear stories like that, it’s at that point they start to think, well, maybe I could do something too.
We must continue to show people examples and stories of the massive impact that individuals, businesses and other organizations can have if they get involved.
International Day for Biological Diversity
- International Day for Biological Diversity, celebrated on May 22, celebrates the Convention on Biological Diversity, a United Nations treaty often considered a key document in sustainable development, which entered into force on December 29, 1993.
-
The loss of biodiversity threatens all life. Biodiversity loss has been proven to spread zoonoses – diseases transmitted from animals to humans – while on the other hand, if biodiversity is kept intact, it offers excellent tools to fight pandemics. like those caused by coronaviruses.
-
The main message of the Convention is that biodiversity is the foundation on which we can rebuild from COVID-19[female[feminine crisis, nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security and sustainable livelihoods.
© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News
Source link